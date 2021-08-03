Former Texas A&M track star Athing Mu has won Olympic gold.
In the 800-meter, the 19-year-old New Jersey native clocked an American record time of 1:55.21, the 10th fastest time on the world all-time record list.
Mu said she gives all of her glory to God.
“God definitely took the battle for this one! So, thank you Lord,” Mu tweeted.
Mu is the first American to win gold in the women’s 800-meter since Madeline Manning’s win at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.
Mu is the second track and field member of Team USA to win gold at the Tokyo Games, with Valarie Allman claiming the top spot in women’s discus Monday, Aug. 2. Additionally, she is the third Aggie to win a medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics, as Fred Kerley won a silver medal in the 100-meter and Bryce Deadmon won a bronze in the mixed 4x400-meter.
During Mu’s time at A&M, she set eight A&M records, six collegiate records and the under-20 indoor 800-meter world record, with a time of 1:58.40.
Mu said achieving Olympic gold is something she aspired to do, but she has more to reach for.
“Because I want to do it,” Mu said. “We’re also going to break the 800 world record.”
Mu ran the 800-meter final with gold painted fingernails and a red barrette with the word “confident” on it.
There is speculation that Mu is also going to compete in the 4x400-meter, but as of presstime it is not confirmed.
“I’m going to let my capabilities and myself as an athlete be known. I’m not going to be the face of track and field, but I'm going to be the face of myself. I’m going to be who I am,” Mu said.
