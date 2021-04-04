The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams both lost to Texas on Saturday, while freshman Athing Mu set the school record in the 1,500-meter in the dual meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Mu and redshirt junior Tyra Gittens both posted NCAA-leading marks in their events, Mu in the women’s 1,500-meter and Gittens in the women’s high jump. A&M recorded 18 personal bests and six all-time program top-12 marks, while winning a total of 12 events.
The men’s team lost the meet with a final score of 113-90, and the women’s team lost with a score of 125-78.
“We have a lot of selfishness on our team and we are going to correct it,” A&M coach Pat Henry told 12thman.com. “I’m not going to have a team that doesn’t care about each other and is only worried about themselves.”
Mu set her fifth school record and first outdoor record with a time of 4:16.06 to win the women’s 1,500-meter in her individual outdoor debut.
Gittens won the high jump after clearing 1.90m/6-2.75, which is No. 2 on the all-time A&M outdoor list. She made first attempt clearances at 1.81m/5-11.25, 1.85m/6-0.75 and the winning 1.90m/6-2.75.
The Aggies swept the 4x400-meter relays with the women running a time of 3:29.43 and the men recording a 3:03.72.
Josh Brown won the men’s discus by throwing 54.84m/179-1, which was more than three meters above second place Sean Stavinoha of Texas at 51.32m/168-4.
Zach Davis won the men’s pole vault after clearing 5.10m/16-8.75, with Michael Schmuhl and Sean Clarke clearing the same height but in more attempts.
Deborah Acquah came into the meet ranked No. 1 in the NCAA in the women’s triple jump and took home the event title with a jump of 12.97m/42-6.75.
The Aggies continued success in field events with Alessio Pirruccio winning the men’s hammer throw after launching it 56.11m/184-1. Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump clearing 2.00m/6-6.75.
“Overall, we had some great individual performances I was pleased with,” Henry told 12thman.com. “I’m not pleased with our team’s performance.”
Connor Schulman won the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a 13.95, which elevated him above second place Charles Brockman III of Texas who ran a 14.07.
Dominique Mustin won the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.48, which was just good enough to beat Brooke Jaworski of Texas with a time of 58.72.
William Petersson won the men’s javelin with a throw of 65.80m/215-10, which was 0.12 meters better than Sam Hankins who threw 65.68.
“They’ll be ready to run at home,” Henry told 12thman.com. “We’ve had two tough meets in a row for some.”
A&M will host its first outdoor meet, the Texas A&M Team Invitational from April 9-10 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
