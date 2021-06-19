Freshman middle distance runner Athing Mu is one of few athletes to go pro after one year of NCAA competition. Following the conclusion of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Mu is forgoing her remaining three years of collegiate eligibility in favor of a professional career. In her one year at Texas A&M, Mu rewrote the record books.
The Trenton, N.J. native said she would not trade her time as an Aggie for anything in the world.
“I’m convinced that saying, ‘The past year at Texas A&M was the greatest year of my life,’ is an understatement. I have never had so much fun, joy, and love come from any experience like I did here,” Mu said via Instagram. “I met some of the best people that I have ever met and I was taken care of like no other. Most importantly, everything I went through and everything I accomplished was done [with] a team. I’m beyond thankful for all the people I was surrounded by daily that helped [me] get to this very moment. A&M is a place like no other… I am extremely blessed to let the world know that I will be going pro and forgoing the remainder of my eligibility.”
Mu set 11 collegiate all-time top-12 marks, including six all-time collegiate records. She owns the indoor 600-meter (1:25.80), indoor 800-meter (1:58.40), outdoor 400-meter (49.57) and outdoor 800-meter (1:57.73) collegiate records. She anchored two collegiate record relays and concluded the 2021 season with eight Texas A&M records.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to end my collegiate career any other way than getting my first individual title and breaking two (more) collegiate records, especially with my girls. Thanks & Gig ‘Em,” Mu said.
As a result of her success, Mu is a semifinalist for The Bowerman. The Bowerman is the highest accolade given to the year’s best student-athlete in American track and field.
Mu will make her Olympic Team Track & Field Trials debut Thursday, July 24 in the qualifying round of the women’s 800-meter at 9 p.m. CT.
