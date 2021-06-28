Following their events in the final day of the Olympic Trials on Sunday, June 27, former middle distance runner Athing Mu and former combined events specialist Annie Kunz will be representing Texas A&M on a global stage.
Mu, now representing Nike, won the 800-meter event with an Olympic Trials record time of 1:56.07. This time is a current world-leading mark and is the second fastest run by an American all-time.
Ajee’ Wilson holds the American record with a time of 1:55.61, which she set in 2017.
Mu’s time bettered her previous American Under-20 record and ranks No. 3 on the U-20 all-time world list.
Mu said running the fastest 800-meter time of any American at the Olympic Trials is an amazing benchmark in her career.
“Honestly I wanted to break some record,” Mu said. “25-years is a really long time and it feels awesome. I knew it was within me and it feels great to have my name down next to it for the next U.S. Trials."
However, Mu will not be the only Aggie at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
After ending day one of the heptathlon in first place with 4,042 points, Kunz continued her lead. She ended the two-day competition with an all-time personal best and world-leading score of 6,703 points.
Her day started with a personal best in the long jump at 21-4 (6.50-meter) and equaled her personal best in the javelin 147-10 (45.06-meter), before running 2:15.24 in the 800-meter.
Her score easily surpassed the Olympic qualifying standard score of 6,420.
Kunz said that her qualification for Tokyo demonstrates that if one sets their mind to it, anything is achievable.
“There are moments when I thought I couldn't do it and they were there with me,” Kunz said. “I can't wait to get home and celebrate with loved ones. Just to be with them and enjoy the experience with them this week... I never in a million years thought I could score what I scored tonight. Hard work pays off. It really does.”
This will be each of the Aggies’ first qualification for a U.S. Olympic Team.
