Last week, several SEC teams separated themselves in the playoff conversation and started to built momentum in the long season. Week 4 in college football provides fans of Southeastern Conference football with marquee matchups, classic rivalries and tough inter-conference matchups that will showcase the talent of the top teams. Here’s a rundown of some of the top games to look forward to around the SEC.
No. 7 Notre Dame (3-0) at No. 3 Georgia (3-0)
Saturday, Sept. 21 — Sanford Stadium — Athens, Georgia
7:00 p.m. on CBS
The top non-conference game of the weekend, and possibly the best matchup in Week 4, takes place in Georgia as Notre Dame heads to Athens to face the Bulldogs in a Top-10 matchup. The last time Notre Dame played Georgia, quarterback Jake Fromm led the Bulldogs in his first career start to a 20-19 victory in South Bend. This season, Georgia has rolled through its first three opponents, easily handling Vanderbilt on the road before scoring more than 50 points against Murray State and Arkansas State. Notre Dame has started strong itself, with a victory on the road against Louisville followed by a 52-point rout of New Mexico. Leading the way for both teams are two of the top quarterbacks in the country, with Fromm and Notre Dame’s Ian Book both in the Heisman conversation. A key to this game will be whether Notre Dame’s defense can stop Georgia’s high-powered rushing attack led by D’Andre Swift.
Prediction: Georgia 28, Notre Dame 17
Kentucky (2-1) at Mississippi State (2-1)
Saturday, Sept. 21 — Davis Wade Stadium — Starkville, Mississippi
3:00 p.m. on SEC Network
While it may not receive national recognition, this showdown between Kentucky and Mississippi State could be a fierce battle. Both teams are looking to rebound after heartbreaking losses at home last week. After losing starting quarterback Terry Wilson to injury and giving up a three-possession lead in the fourth quarter against Florida, the Wildcats enter Starkville trying to salvage the rest of their season. Leading the way for Kentucky is quarterback Sawyer Smith, who started well against Florida before faltering in the second half. Last week, Mississippi State couldn’t keep up with Kansas State, losing 31-24 in Starkville. The Bulldogs’ starting quarterback Tommy Stevens is a game-time decision, having left the two previous games early with a shoulder injury. The matchup to look for in this game will be between the Mississippi State rushing attack and the Wildcats’ rushing defense, which limited Florida to 62 rushing yards for most of the game.
Prediction: Mississippi State 30, Kentucky 27
Tennessee (1-2) at No. 9 Florida (3-0)
Saturday, Sept. 21 — Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — Gainesville, Florida
11:00 a.m. on ESPN
While their records may not seem impressive, Tennessee-Florida is a classic rivalry game that always seems to excite, even when the teams do not. Florida enters this matchup looking to build momentum off of its comeback win in Lexington, where the Gators scored 19 unanswered points to defeat the Wildcats. After opening the season with losses to Georgia State and BYU, Tennessee travels to Gainesville looking to build upon its 45-point shutout of Chattanooga and upset the Gators. The key to Florida’s success will be handling its shifting quarterback situation. After the team lost signal caller Feleipe Franks to injury against Kentucky, Kyle Trask is getting his first start at quarterback for the Gators. Trask was instrumental to Florida’s comeback against Kentucky, throwing for 126 yards in the fourth quarter and leading the Gators on multiple touchdown drives.
Prediction: Florida 24, Tennessee 7
No. 4 LSU (3-0) at Vanderbilt (0-2)
Saturday, Sept. 21 — Vanderbilt Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
11:00 a.m. on SEC Network
The Commodores have started the season poorly, losing both of their games this season by double digits. On the flip side, LSU has put itself into playoff contention with a strong start to the season, including a win over No. 9 Texas in Austin. While the defense is still great, LSU has seen tremendous growth in its offense. With Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow under center, LSU has transformed its passing attack into a monster that rivals Big 12 schools. Through the first three weeks, LSU’s offense has the No. 2 passing offense and is tied for the third highest-scoring offense in the nation. Look for LSU to continue its aerial assault against an undermatched Vanderbilt team.
Prediction: LSU 42, Vanderbilt 14
