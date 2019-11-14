Last week, the SEC saw an LSU-Alabama matchup that lived up to its pregame hype while the rest of the SEC was filled with blowouts and upsets. This week, the conference features a top-15 matchup as other heavyweight programs look to add another win to their resume in pursuit of a place in the College Football Playoff.
No. 5 Georgia (8-1) vs No. 13 Auburn (7-2)
Saturday, Nov. 16 — Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Alabama
2:30 p.m. on CBS
No. 5 Georgia is coming off a shutout win over Missouri, in which the Bulldogs allowed the Tigers to accumulate only 128 passing yards on 34 attempts and 55 rushing yards on 21 carries. The Bulldogs’ dominant defense was followed up by an efficient rushing game led by running back D’Andre Swift, who averaged 6.9 yards per carry. This week, they face a better program in the No. 13 Auburn Tigers, who are coming off a bye week. Auburn’s defensive line, with defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive end Marlon Davidson, will look to be disruptive against a powerful Georgia running game to force junior quarterback Jake Fromm to win the game with his arm. Conversely, Georgia’s physical defense will look to make things hard for freshman quarterback Bo Nix, who had his best game of the season against Ole Miss, throwing 30-of-44 for 340 yards and picking up a rushing touchdown. Georgia’s defense could make things difficult for the young Auburn offense and uncomfortable for the freshman signal-caller and running back.
Prediction: Georgia 38, Auburn 20
No. 4 Alabama (8-1) vs Mississippi State (4-5)
Saturday, Nov. 16 — Davis Wade Stadium — Starkville, Mississippi
11 a.m. on ESPN
The Crimson Tide is coming off a loss to No. 1 LSU at home in one of the highest-scoring matchups in college football this year. Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned after missing one game with an ankle injury. However, the injury affected other parts of his game too, as his lack of pocket mobility and inability to step into throws contributed to his 52 percent pass completion percentage. Despite the circumstances, he still threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. With another week to recover, Tagovailoa will look to take the field with his wide receiver trio of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Devonta Smith against a Mississippi State defense that is allowing 389 yards of total offense per game. Mississippi State, led by freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader and junior running back Kylin Hill, will face a defense with linebacker Anfernee Jennings, defensive end Raekwon Davis, safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Trevon Diggs. Look for Alabama to rebound from last week’s loss with a big win over the Bulldogs.
Prediction: Alabama 45, Mississippi State 10
No. 11 Florida (8-2) vs Missouri (5-4)
Saturday, Nov. 16 — Faurot Field — Columbia, Missouri
11 a.m. on CBS
After Feleipe Franks was injured in the Kentucky game, the Florida offense has been on another level with the play of redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Trask. This continued last week against Vanderbilt, where Trask accounted for 363 yards and three passing touchdowns on 37 attempts. His continued success will have to carry over against Missouri as the Tigers’ defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete only 49 percent of their pass attempts. Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga and outside linebacker Johnathan Greenard will pressure quarterback Taylor Powell, and the safety combination of Donovan Stiner and Shawn Davis will look to create turnovers. Missouri is currently on a three-game losing skid, while Florida has won two consecutive games in convincing fashion.
Prediction: Florida 38, Missouri 14
No. 1 LSU (9-0) vs Ole Miss (4-6)
Saturday, Nov 16 — Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, Mississippi
6 p.m. on ESPN
LSU pulled off an upset of Alabama last weekend in one of the most anticipated regular season games since the last “game of the century,” also featuring LSU and Alabama. Heisman frontrunner, quarterback Joe Burrow, continued his hot start to the season against Alabama and completed 31 of 39 pass attempts for three touchdowns while also rushing 14 times for 64 yards. Burrow was also accompanied in his success by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season, three of which came against Alabama. The LSU offense is currently averaging 538 yards of total offense per game and will have the opportunity to go up against an Ole Miss defense that is allowing almost 400 yards per game. The Ole Miss offense, led by quarterbacks Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee, has been able to effectively run the ball all season. Plumlee and running back Scottie Phillips average over 247 rushing yards per game. This will be a good test for an LSU defense that allows 100 yards per game. The Rebels do not pose as much of a threat passing the ball, as Corral and Plumlee have only combined for 1,800 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns this season. In addition, sophomore wide receiver Elijah Moore is the only receiver to accumulate more than 200 receiving yards on the season. Look for LSU to continue its momentum and shut down the Ole Miss offense.
Prediction: LSU 55, Ole Miss 21
