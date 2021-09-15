The Southeastern Conference has a packed week, with every team in the SEC suiting up. While several teams have seemingly winnable games against group-of-five or FCS opponents, there are also some marquis matchups that are anything but guaranteed. The weekend will be headlined by No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida and No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, two of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season.
No. 1 Alabama @ No. 11 Florida
Saturday, Sept. 18 - Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Gainesville, Fla.
2:30 p.m. CT on CBS
After watching almost all of its offensive stars head to the NFL in the offseason, the Crimson Tide has not missed a beat. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has been as-advertised, throwing seven touchdowns without a pick in the Tide’s first two games. After dismantling Miami to kick off its season, Alabama had another dominant performance against Mercer last weekend. This is undoubtedly its biggest hurdle yet, as it travels to the Swamp to take on a Florida team hungry for an upset. The Gators looked decent in their first two showings, beating Florida Atlantic by 21 and South Florida by 22, but they have not shined as much as some expected. Junior quarterback Emory Jones, who entered the season as a Heisman candidate, has tossed just two touchdowns with four interceptions. As much as fans of parity would like to see Bama get beat, the evil empire has all the tools to roll through the Swamp this weekend.
Prediction: Alabama 48, Florida 31
No. 22 Auburn @ No. 10 Penn State
Saturday, Sept. 18 - Beaver Stadium - State College, Pa.
6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
The Tigers travel to Beaver Stadium to take on the Nittany Lions for the third time in school history. The Tigers have steamrolled their first two opponents this season, taking down Akron 60-10 and Alabama State 62-0. First-year coach Bryan Harsin has established the run to start the season, and junior running back Jarquez Hunter has tallied a combined 257 yards and two touchdowns in his first two showings. Junior quarterback Bo Nix has also looked sharp, tossing five scores without a pick. Penn State opened the year with a 16-10 nail-biter win against Wisconsin and a 44-13 thrashing of Ball State. The name of its game has been defense, and that should continue on Saturday. Expect a low-scoring slugfest, but Auburn will move on undefeated.
Prediction: Auburn 20, Penn State 17
Georgia Southern @ No. 20 Arkansas
Saturday, Sept. 18 - Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Ark.
3 p.m. CT on SEC Network
The Razorbacks are coming off of their biggest win of the last decade, demolishing future SEC foe Texas in a 40-21 blowout, far from the predicted score. Arkansas dominated on the ground, rushing for 333 yards against the Longhorns with four different players scoring touchdowns. They have not emphasized the passing game as much, with sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson throwing for just 266 yards in their two games. Georgia Southern enters the game with a 1-1 record, by way of a 30-25 win against Gardner-Webb and a 38-6 loss against Florida Atlantic. Senior running back Logan Wright has been a bright spot for the Eagles, totalling 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 30 carries this season, but Arkansas should handle this contest convincingly.
Prediction: Arkansas 42, Georgia Southern 17
Mississippi State @ Memphis
Saturday, Sept. 18 - Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium - Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m. CT on ESPN2
The Bulldogs travel to Memphis after an interesting start to their season, with a 35-34 win over Louisiana Tech and a 24-10 win over North Carolina State. Head coach Mike Leach is known for his aggressive passing attack, and that has held true. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers has 664 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games of the year. Memphis also enters with an undefeated record, taking down Nicholls 42-17 and Arkansas State 55-50. The home team has been an offensive powerhouse, with 1,267 total yards of offense in its first two showings. Expect both teams’ defensive coordinators to roll in their sleep Friday night, because this is shaping up to be an absolute barn burner.
Prediction: Memphis 49, Mississippi State 41
Central Michigan @ LSU
Saturday, Sept. 18 - Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, La.
6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
After a 2020 campaign that left fans disappointed, LSU had a rocky start to its 2021 season, starting with a 38-27 upset loss at UCLA and a 34-7 win at McNeese State. Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson has put up solid numbers to start the season, throwing for 491 yards and six touchdowns with one pick. Five of those touchdowns have been to sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who looked dominant to start the year. Central Michigan enters the week 1-1, with a 34-24 loss against Missouri and a 45-0 win over Robert Morris. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Simon has thrown four touchdowns and two picks in the team’s efforts. There are visible issues with this LSU squad, but there is no reason to expect them to struggle enough to warrant a loss this week.
Prediction: LSU 41, Central Michigan 20
Tulane @ No. 17 Ole Miss
Saturday, Sept. 18 - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford, Miss.
7 p.m. CT on ESPN2
This is one of the most interesting matchups in the SEC this weekend. Ole Miss has lived up to its hype in the first two weeks of the season, taking down Louisville and Austin Peay without much resistance. Junior quarterback Matt Corral was dubbed a Heisman candidate in the preseason and seems on pace to maintain that status, with 662 yards and six touchdowns without a pick. Tulane led a heroic comeback in Week 1, narrowly losing to Oklahoma, 40-35, and followed that with a 69-20 win against Morgan State. Tulane is one of the most interesting group-of-five teams, but expect the Rebels to keep their dream season alive this weekend in a shootout.
Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 34
