Texas A&M may have been on a bye week, but there were plenty of other SEC games to watch. Here’s a rundown of what went on in the conference this weekend.
1. LSU snaps Alabama’s 31 game win streak at home
LSU senior quarterback and Heisman contender Joe Burrow went 31-of-39 for 393 passing yards against Alabama to give the No. 3 team in the nation its first loss of the season. The Tigers took the game from the Crimson Tide early with a 10-0 lead that they never relinquished, and forced Alabama into making uncharacteristic mistakes. The Crimson Tide had seven penalties for 53 yards, including two false starts.
2. Chad Morris ousted after Arkansas loses seventh straight game
After a 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky (6-4) at home, Arkansas coach Chad Morris was fired. By halftime on Saturday, Arkansas was already behind 35-7 in front of a crowd of 42,895. The Razorbacks now sit at a 2-8 season record for a 4-18 record in Morris’ two seasons at the helm of the program. The school announced Sunday that tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as the interim head coach through the remainder of the season.
3. South Carolina loses at home
A&M’s next opponent, South Carolina, suffered a 20-15 loss at home to Appalachian State. The Gamecocks fall to a 4-6 season record with the loss and only garnered 21 rushing yards throughout the game. South Carolina had a chance to win the game on the final drive, but freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski missed a wide-open Bryan Edwards in the end zone.
4. Tennessee earns comeback win over Kentucky
After falling behind 13-0 in the fourth quarter, Tennessee climbed to a 17-13 win over Kentucky. When Tennessee took the lead in the third quarter, Kentucky had a chance to come back for the win in the fourth. The Volunteers fumbled on their own 45-yard line, and the Wildcats marched down the field. However, the Tennessee defense stood strong, and Kentucky came up two yards short of a win. The Volunteers now have a 5-5 season record, and Kentucky falls to 4-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.