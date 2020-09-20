Texas A&M football will be without another starter this season as junior linebacker Anthony Hines III has opted out of the 2020 season.
Hines is the fifth A&M football player to opt out of the 2020 season. He made the announcement on Twitter at 10 a.m. on Sunday, six days before the Aggies’ first game against Vanderbilt.
“With everything taking place in the world right now, from the pandemic, to the blatant injustices being committed towards people of color, it’s difficult to be 100% locked in to the game of football right now,” Hines said in his tweet. “I can’t help but see this time as an opportunity to try and make a difference in my community. With that being said, I have chosen to opt out of the 2020 football season.”
September 20, 2020
Hines is the third member of A&M’s defense to opt out. He joins senior defensive backs Derrick Tucker and Elijah Blades. Backup quarterback James Foster and wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon have also elected to sit out this season.
In his sophomore season, Hines started in all 13 games and was second on the team with 73 tackles.
The Aggies are scheduled to kick off the season against Vanderbilt in Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.