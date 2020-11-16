Texas A&M junior linebacker Anthony Hines III announced on Monday he will forgo his remaining eligibility in order to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Hines was the fifth player to opt out of the 2020 season, making the announcement on Twitter six days before A&M’s season opener against Vanderbilt.
“It has been an absolute honor to represent y’all as a student-athlete here for the past 4 years,” Hines said in his tweet. “I have built bonds with my teammates, learned from some of the greatest minds in football, and experienced moments here that I will cherish forever… With that being said, I am announcing that I will forgo my remaining eligibility, and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. I will forever be an A&M Aggie.”
November 16, 2020
During the 2019 season, Hines started in all 13 games and finished second on the team with 73 tackles. The Plano East native was the third member of A&M’s defense to opt out of the 2020 season, which he did to focus on his family and bettering the community.
“I still get goosebumps remembering those moments running onto Kyle Field with my brothers, ‘Power’ by Kanye West & the roar of over 100,000 fighting Texas Aggies echoing throughout all of College Station,” Hines said in his tweet. “It was in those moments that I saw the heart of A&M.”
