Texas A&M women’s golf will be conducting a search for a new head coach beginning “immediately,” as Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced Andrea Gaston will not return to the position this fall.
The decision was announced in a press release on Tuesday.
“After a careful analysis of our women’s golf program, we determined that new leadership was necessary in order to achieve the desired results for Texas A&M golf,” Bjork said. “We wish Coach Gaston all the best, and a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”
The news comes on the heels of the program’s best finish at the SEC Championship under Gaston, as the Aggies placed 11th at the conference meet April 14-16.
Gaston was hired as the Aggies head coach in 2018 after spending 22 years at the University of Southern California, where she led the Trojans to three NCAA titles.
The NCAA Regionals are set for May 10-12.
