Former Texas A&M men’s tennis player Jackson Withrow will compete in the U.S. Open Quarterfinals Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Withrow and his doubles partner Jack Sock will take on the 15th seed duo of Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in the UTSA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Withrow competed for the Aggies from 2011 to 2014, garnering All-American honors in his final two years.
As a redshirt freshman in 2011, Withrow had three wins in the Division I Regional Championships.
In his junior season, Withrow and his doubles partner Junior Ore became only the third duo in A&M history to be ranked No. 1 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Withrow’s journey to the Quarterfinals included topping 7th- and 11th-seed opponents. Withrow and Sock earned a win over Mike and Bob Bryan in the Round of 16 on Monday. The pair also beat Ivan Dodig and Filip Polášek in the first round on Aug. 29.
