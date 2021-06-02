For the 40th time in school history, a member of the A&M softball squad has been selected to a National Fastpitch Coaches Association, or NFCA, All-American team.
Junior catcher Haley Lee notched a slot as a Third Team All-American with her offensive dominance throughout the season.
Lee led the maroon and white in almost every offensive stat category, adding 65 hits, 25 home runs, 51 RBIs, 36 walks and 147 total bases. Percentage-wise, Lee also commanded the record books, ending the season with a .422 batting average, .955 slugging percentage and .536 on-base percentage.
The home run and slugging percentage totals set new single-season records for A&M softball. These shots also boosted the Kingwood native to a tie for the most home runs in the SEC during the 2021 season.
On the defensive side, Lee finished the 2021 campaign with 316 putouts and a .983 fielding percentage.
With her senior year of eligibility still unused, Lee has the potential to build off of these accolades and record an even more impressive showing in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.