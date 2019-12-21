This weekend, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team traveled to Guaynabo, Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic, winning both matchups against Georgia Tech and Montana State.
In this two-day event, the No. 11 Aggies (10-1) started off on Friday defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 60-48, thanks to 21 points from junior guard Chennedy Carter and 15 points from center Ciera Johnson. The next day, the Aggies came back from a dismal first quarter to defeat the Montana State Bobcats 78-67, courtesy of 27 points from Carter and 17 from Johnson.
Against Georgia Tech, the Aggies allowed 10 of the first 13 points to Georgia Tech, before using a 10-3 run to even the score. In the second quarter, the Aggies held the Yellow Jackets to three points, as A&M built a double-digit lead at halftime. In the second half, the Aggies kept distance with Georgia Tech, keeping a double-digit lead for most of the third quarter before an 8-2 scoring run gave A&M a momentus lead in the fourth.
The Aggies again fell behind 19-9 early against Montana State. In the second quarter, A&M went on a 10-1 run to even the score at 26, before grabbing a 35-33 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Aggies kept it close before an 11-3 run to close the third quarter with a nine-point lead heading into the fourth. Holding onto a 62-60 lead with six minutes left in the game, the Aggies finished the game on a 16-7 run, fueled by several layups in the paint from Carter and Johnson.
With the victories, the Aggies have now won six consecutive matchups, with their only loss of the season coming against No. 12 Florida State. With an 11-1 record on the season, the Aggies are off to their best start since 2014.
In the backcourt, starting guards Carter and Kayla Wells led the way offensively for the Aggies, each contributing double-digit scoring for A&M this weekend. Carter led the team in scoring for both matchups with 21 and 27 points respectively, surpassing 20 points in each of her last five contests. After Wells struggled against Georgia Tech, shooting 2-of-9 for four points, she responded strong against Montana State, finishing with 13 points off of 55 percent shooting. Off the bench, junior Aaliyah Wilson had a strong weekend, recording 10 points and eight rebounds against Georgia Tech and adding nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals against Montana State.
In both matchups, the Aggies had success scoring from the paint, leading Georgia Tech 30-16 and holding a 46-26 scoring advantage over Montana State. Leading the way offensively was Johnson, who scored 15 and 17 points respectively, including 14 points in the paint against Montana State. This season, Johnson has scored double-digits in 10 games.
On the boards, the Aggies finished with the rebounding advantage for the sixth consecutive game, out-rebounding Georgia Tech 36-31 and Montana State 43-32. Forward N’dea Jones totaled 12 rebounds against Georgia Tech, along with seven points.
On the defensive end, the Aggies limited their opponents to below 45 percent shooting from the field, including limiting both teams to less than 27 percent from deep. Against Georgia Tech, the Aggies held the defense to 35.7 percent from the floor, including 1-of-11 from the floor during the second quarter. The next day, they held the Bobcats to less than 45 percent shooting from the field, including 24.1 percent from three, and 1-of-7 from deep in the second quarter.
After their trip to Puerto Rico, the Aggies head back to College Station, facing off against A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 29. Tip off against the Islanders is set for 3 p.m. at Reed Arena, with the game also being streamed on SEC Network+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.