After a successful home meet, the Texas A&M Aggies are on the road to Clemson, South Carolina, to compete in the Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.
This week the Aggies are looking to continue to raise their confidence and improve on their times and distances, said junior hurdler Kennedy Smith.
“Our coaches have us getting better and better every week, so I think the progress we made at our past home meet is going to be multiplied in Clemson because of good coaching and good competition,” Smith said.
Smith placed third last week in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.33 and said she is excited for this meet after a progressive week of practices.
“All of us hurdlers have been working very hard on our trail legs this last week, and we have been seeing a lot of improvement in practice,” Smith said. “Coach Hon has been doing more one-on-one time with all of his sprinters, and I think we are all going to make big improvements this week because of the individual attention.”
Freshman Eric Casarez, the SEC Freshman of the Week, said he is also ready to compete and continue improving.
“Just looking to go out and there and make more noise, this is an exciting time of the year being not only track season but just being a part of this team culture in general,” Casarez said. “It’s been really amazing here this year so far.”
Just two weeks out of the SEC Indoor Championship, A&M already has eyes on the prize and is using this meet to their advantage.
“This allows us to prepare for SEC very well considering that every meet has got harder and harder and nothing changes this week in that sense,” Casarez said. “We will be able to get those final marks/times before conference and be ready to face the best of best in our conference.”
The Tiger Paw Invitational will begin Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb 15. Live results will be posted on 12thman.com.
