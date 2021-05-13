After taking two of three against No. 12 Ole Miss at home this past weekend, the Aggies look ahead to Auburn in the team’s last away series of the season before hosting LSU in College Station next weekend.
This Friday will represent the 24th game between the schools with A&M in the series lead 13-10. The Aggies also historically average just under five runs a game against the Tigers, which the offense has been able to produce in the last five consecutive games.
Coach Rob Childress said the remaining six games are as important as they can get and the team has felt motivated in practice this week.
“They’re all incredibly big for us, we are where we are because of our body of work, and we need to play our very best baseball this weekend before a short week against LSU next week,” Childress said. “I’m thankful that we didn’t have a game yesterday so we’ve got a chance to be at a 10 with our pitching staff being physically, mentally, and emotionally ready to on Friday night.”
Senior Bryce Blaum said it felt great to be coming off of a series win rather than a loss, and infielder Will Frizzell carried the team to its first series win since late March against Georgia.
“It’s a huge morale booster to our clubhouse and locker room,” Blaum said. “Thank god for Will Frizzell, he put us on his back and carried us through the weekend.”
Frizzell has been on an absolute tear at the plate with a six-game hit streak in which he’s gone 13-of-24 with five home runs, eight runs and 12 RBIs. After the Game 3 win over Ole Miss, Childress said Frizzell has had one of the best stretches of hitting he’s seen in College Station.
“You just can’t [explain it],” Childress said. “I’ve been here 16 years and never had anyone hit that many home runs in one weekend. He’s had a special year and is a big part of our success obviously.”
Childress said the rotation from last weekend against the Rebels will be the same this weekend against a left-handed dominant lineup in Auburn.
“Saenz will go on Friday, Chris Weber will go on Saturday and we’ll leave Sunday open,” Childress said.
Game 2’s first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Plainsman Park with Game 3 on Sunday at 1 p.m. All games can be watched on SEC Network+ before the opener against LSU on ESPNU this next Thursday.
