Texas A&M celebrated seniors Riley McQuaid and Dorthea Faa-Hviding on Saturday afternoon after the No. 20 Aggies took care of business, taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks 4-1.
After closing out another victory at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, the Aggies improve to 15-5 on the year with a 7-3 record in conference play. Arkansas falls to 10-9 on the season with a disappointing 4-9 record in conference play. The Aggies stayed hot this past week, advancing to 2-0 in conference play, and continue to be dominant in doubles play.
A&M fell behind 6-3 in the first match of doubles play thanks to Arkansas duo Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice. Faa-Hviding and junior Renee McBryde took down the Razorbacks 6-3 to even up the game. The doubles point came down to the wire and McQuaid paired with Katya Townsend to take home a strong 6-4 win over Laura Rijkers and Kelly Keller to put A&M ahead.
Arkansas tied up the match at 1, but after that it was all A&M. McQuaid won 7-5, 6-4 followed up by Faa-Hviding 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 over Cross to put the Aggies up 3-1. It all came down to McBryde who continued her hot streak at closing out matches. She secured the Aggies’ victory with a comeback victory 6-7(11), 6-0, 6-0 over Rijikers.
Senior Day recognition followed the match. Faa-Hviding finished with a 70-33 overall singles record, placing her second on the team. McQuaid compiled a team-leading 78-33 collegiate career.
“Both of these girls had amazing careers at Texas A&M, and they’ve done it with integrity every step of the way,” A&M coach Mark Weaver told 12thman.com.
The Aggies are awaiting SEC confirmation of makeup games needed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Matches would be made up next week at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.