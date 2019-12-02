After finishing the 2019 regular season 21-7 in coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn’s second year at the helm, the Texas A&M volleyball team will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament Thursday and Friday, the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee announced on Sunday.
The No. 13 seed Aggies finished with a 13-5 record against SEC opponents, their best conference finish since 2016, and are tied for third in the conference. A&M also has a 12-1 record in games played at home, which is the program’s best home record since 2000.
The Aggies are 26-24 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, with their last victory coming in 2015 against A&M-Corpus Christi.
Also on Sunday, Kuhn was named the SEC Coach of the Year for the first time in her career. Kuhn is the second A&M volleyball coach to receive the honor after Laurie Corbelli’s recognition in 2015.
In addition to overseeing their best conference record since 2016, Kuhn led the Aggies to their first ranking in the AVCA Coaches Poll since Sept. 19 of that year. After A&M topped two consecutive ranked opponents, the Aggies received a No. 25 ranking.
Four other Aggies also earned postseason honors. Junior setter Camille Conner and senior outside hitter Hollann Hans were named to the All-SEC team, and freshmen outside hitter Lauren Davis and opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush were named to the All-Freshman team.
Conner earned the honor for the first time in her career, while Hans earned the recognition for the second consecutive year. Connor also earned SEC Setter of the Week honors during the season and was the first player in the SEC to record a triple-double. She is also fifth in the SEC in assists with 1,062 and assists per set with an average of 9.65.
Hans leads the SEC in overall matches with aces (52) and is second in total kills (471), points (551.5) and points per set, with an average of 5.06. She also ranks in the top 30 nationally in each category. This season, Hans was named to the All-SEC Preseason team, earned SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 4 and was SEC Offensive Player of the Week twice.
Davis and Rush became the sixth and seventh Aggies named to the SEC All-Freshman team, following teammates London Austin-Roark and Hans. Davis is second on the team behind Hans in kills with 234 and is also second in solo blocks with 9.
Rush is third on the team in blocks with 73 this season and has notched double-digit kills four times.
A&M will host the Big East Conference Tournament champion St. John’s at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
