The Texas A&M cross country team will race in the NCAA South Central Regional meet at the Agri Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Nov. 15.
The women’s team will kick off the day with the 6,000-meter race at 11 a.m., while the men begin their 10,000-meter race at 12 p.m. The men will transition from the regular season race of 8,000-meters to the 10,000-meter course for this race.
The top two finishers of each region will automatically qualify for the championship. Four of the top individuals who do not finish on a qualifying team will also advance to the national championships.
The remaining 13 at-large teams and two additional individuals will be selected by the NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee. A total of 255 participants will compete at the national championships.
In the South Central region, No. 29 Texas looks to break Arkansas’ six consecutive South Central Region win streak in the men’s competition. The Razorbacks received eight votes in the last USTFCCCA poll, and were 18 points behind No. 30 Georgetown.
In the women’s division, No. 1 Arkansas looks to lock in their ninth-straight region championship.
In their previous competition at the SEC Championships, the men’s team finished in fifth place, while the women’s team finished in ninth place.
Senior Jon Bishop led the men’s team, followed by sophomore Eric Casarez and junior Zephyr Seagraves.
On the women’s team, seniors Kelsie Warren stood out in the SEC Championships. In the previous race, Warren placed in 11th and posted the fifth-best effort by an Aggie runner in the SEC Championships.
