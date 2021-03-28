No. 20 Texas A&M women’s tennis was dominant against No. 12 LSU Saturday afternoon with the most complete performance from the Aggies this season as they swept LSU in four straight sets at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
In doubles play, Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding went 6-3 against Samantha Buyckx and Safiya Carrington. LSU responded on court 3, with Paris Corley and Taylor Bridges topping A&M's duo of Jessica Anzo and Katya Townsend, 6-4. With a point on the line, the No. 62 Oracle ITA pairing of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith got the job done against No. 77 Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler 6-4 for the Aggies to take a 1-0 team lead.
It was the closest LSU got to scoring. Anzo recorded a 7-5, 6-1 straight-set win on court 6 over Richardson. No. 52 Makarova continued her strong performance into singles play, taking down No. 39 Bridges in a 6-2, 6-2 victory. With the 3-0 lead, it came down to Australia native McBryde to battle her way to another Aggie victory, winning 7-6(1), 6-3 over Richardson. McBryde’s fifth game-clinching victory this season has proven she will show up with the game on the line.
A&M coach Mark Weaver praised the team’s grit.
“We've been doing a really good job with our mental toughness, and that's something that we've been trying to improve on as a team, especially in the singles,” Weaver told 12thman.coom. “We have really improved in that.”
A&M is scheduled to hit the road to Alabama Thursday, hunting a third straight conference win against the Auburn Tigers. The Aggies are 12-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
