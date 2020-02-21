Texas A&M men’s tennis hosted Rice in College Station on Friday evening.
The No. 13 Aggies dominated the Owls 7-0, keeping their perfect home record alive.
A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter were able to secure the doubles point with a 7-5 win to begin the day. The Aggies’ Hady Habib and Pranav Kumar duo were also successful in their doubles match, in which they won 6-3.
No. 31 Carlos Aguilar won both of his games (6-1) against the Owls’ Mohamed Abdel-Aziz, earning a second point for the maroon and white.
Schachter scored the Aggies’ third point of the night with 6-3 and 6-2 victories over his opponent, Eric Rutledge. Rutledge played for the Owls when Rice and A&M faced each other a few seasons ago, as were Aggies Habib and Vacherot.
Guido Marson won his games 6-2 and 6-3 as well, clinching A&M’s sixth point.
Habib and No. 3 Vacherot were also successful in singles-play, out-scoring their opponents and each earning a point for the Aggies. Habib beat Sumit Sarkar 6-3 and 6-4 and Vacherot won both of his games against Karol Paluch, both 6-3.
Freshman Pierce Rollins completed the sweep against Rice by earning the seventh and final point of the night. This was his first collegiate dual match singles victory.
"It was great for us to get back outside and get a match under our belt," Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton told 12thman.com. "I didn't think the tennis would be great today because it was our first match outdoors in a while, but I thought our guys responded well and competed well on every court. Attitudes were good out there. I am pleased with the overall effort."
The Aggies advanced to 6-3 overall, 3-0 at home.
The maroon and white will play at home again this weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies will face Arizona State on Sunday at 1 p.m.
