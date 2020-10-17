On Friday at Reed Arena, the No. 8 ranked Texas A&M volleyball team took the court for the first time in 10 months and defeated LSU 3-0 in the season opener.
The Aggies showed up and showed out against the Tigers and ultimately won in three sets. A&M’s junior outside hitter Camryn Ennis and senior setter Camille Conner had noteworthy performances as Ennis recorded 11 kills, four blocks and one assist during her first game in the maroon and white. Conner accumulated 29 assists, 13 digs and five kills in the first match of the season.
After an usually long preseason, A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said the team is excited to be back on the court and is ready to get back to work for tomorrow’s match.
“I think there was a lot of hype and buildup because of the extended preseason, just being back together here in Reed,” Kuhn said. “They were focused and zoned in. Our passing was on point. There were some lows but I’m proud of them because our foundation was solid with our passing and defense.”
The first set was a fierce competition between the Aggies and Tigers, who stayed neck-and-neck for the majority of the set until the maroon and white pulled away to win 25-21. Ennis had three kills that helped boost the Aggies over the Tigers.
The Aggies started off strong and took the lead early in the second set. It was a well-fought set on both sides of the net but A&M emerged as the winner with a score of 25-22. The Aggies capitalized on Ennis’ seven kills and a combined six blocks from middle blockers Mallory Talbert and Morgan Davis.
A&M’s momentum continued into the third set which consisted of a steady lead by the maroon and white. Ennis led the Aggies with 13 points and Camille Conner accumulated 29 of the 33 total assists, leading the Aggies to a 25-14 win over the Tigers.
The Aggies had a solid overall performance with sophomore outside hitter Morgan Christon having her first kill as an Aggie while A&M’s junior Allison Fields tied her career high with two aces in the third set.
Kuhn and Ennis said the win felt good today, though there is room for improvement both offensively and defensively in Sunday’s matchup.
“It’s exciting to see and feel but as Coach Bird said, we did not play our best today,” Ennis said. “Today’s win was great but as Coach said earlier, we have an hour or two to celebrate. It’s all about recovery now since we are doing double headers and get ready for tomorrow.”
The Aggies will face LSU again on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. at Reed Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.