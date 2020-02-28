The No. 8 Texas A&M equestrian team got back in the win column against No. 9 Baylor with a score of 10-8 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
Despite the pressure of three consecutive losses heading into their two final home meets, the Aggies (4-6, 2-3 SEC) remained competitive against a ranked Baylor team. After a 4-1 win in Horsemanship, they took a 6-4 lead in the half. With a score of 76-75.5, junior Alex Albright topped Kacia Scharf. Junior Cameran Crenweldge scored 74.5 against Gabrielle Marty’s 74. Senior Katie Conklin earned Most Outstanding Player honors after a 76-70 triumph over Marley Mainwarning. Ashley Davidson then ended the event with a 73.5-72.5 win over Baylor’s Katie Davis.
A&M sophomore Nicole Leonard registered A&M’s lone point in Flat, topping Caroline Fuller 90-80.
The first point in Reining was recorded by senior Darby Gardener with her 71.5-70.5 win over Maddy Bomba. Sophomore Lisa Bricker then brought home a 72-67.5 win over Maggie Cincotta. Senior Courtney Yohey closed out the victory after topping Sydney Scheckel, 72-71.
Head coach Tana Mckay said she was extremely proud of A&M’s performance and their ability to handle pressure despite the pressure the team endured.
“They were able to come out here and get a win against Baylor, who is a good team,” McKay told 12thman.com.
With the end of the season approaching, the Aggies are preparing for the SEC Championships, which are set to take place on March 27-28 as well as honoring 20 seniors this Saturday for senior day.
"We talked about honoring our seniors before the meet this morning," McKay told 12thman.com. "Four years go by so fast. One minute they're freshmen and the next, they are graduating. We are looking forward to celebrating all that they have accomplished and sending them off in the right way."
The Aggies will look to continue their win streak tomorrow with an 11 a.m. meet against South Dakota State at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. They will honor their 10 seniors following the conclusion of the competition.
