Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher will have a plethora of new weapons heading into the 2020 season after signing a class of 22 in the Early Signing Period on Wednesday.
Fisher’s third class with the Aggies is ranked No. 6, according to 247sports.com. Of the 22 signees, 13 will enroll early. Fisher said having student-athletes enroll in the spring semester helps them get acclimated to campus life before being thrust into a hectic fall schedule.
“Football is such a hard sport and these freshmen get here and their sport’s live while they’re trying to figure out this campus,” Fisher said. “They get here in summer a little bit, but with a full campus, that’s hard. You’re starting [immediately], while other sports [start] later in the year, and [those players] get adjusted to everything.”
The Aggies’ 2020 class is headlined by five-star wide receiver Demond Demas from Tomball High School. Demas committed to the Aggies in 2018 following A&M’s 28-26 loss to Clemson. He was forced to sit out his senior season after being denied a transfer waiver from the UIL.
“His raw athleticism to be able to jump, run, play, win one-on-one matchups, that’s what you have to have at those skill positions,” Fisher said.
It’s Official #GigEm 👍🏾 signed 📝 pic.twitter.com/EvOGC8Jl94— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) December 18, 2019
A&M inked two running backs to fill the void left by transfers Jacob Kibodi and Jashaun Corbin. Kibodi signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday.
It is now official ..... #GIGEM 👍🏿 @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/E4eZinWir4— KING BひZO ذكي🇳🇬 (@kvng_buzo) December 18, 2019
It’s OFFICIAL .. ✍🏾 #GigEmGang20 pic.twitter.com/edyG08OY1V— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) December 18, 2019
The Aggies’ lone quarterback signee is Longview’s Haynes King, who led the Lobos to their first state championship title in 81 years in 2018.
“He’s a winner. He’s lost two games in his life. He lost one as a sophomore and one as a senior,” Fisher said. “The guy understands how to win and motivate players and be around guys.”
All hail.Welcome to Aggieland, @haynes_king10!#GigEmGang20 ✍️🎞️ pic.twitter.com/CyhGjb9vxV— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 18, 2019
A&M received National Letters of Intent from two local players, including the son of defensive ends coach Terry Price, Devin, who went to A&M Consolidated. Navasota’s Jordan Jefferson will also join the Aggies.
I’m very proud and excited for you @Devin_Price3. Hard work pays off! 👍🏾 https://t.co/cOeP9beVEz— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) December 18, 2019
The very first national commitment in the class of 2020, Navasota OL/DT Jordan Jefferson has signed with Texas A&M three years later #NationalSigningDay https://t.co/jDL3YEICm0 pic.twitter.com/kq2WeX5wXO— Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) December 18, 2019
Fisher also clinched a school-record 11 out-of-state signees from a school-record nine states, including four-star defensive end Donell Harris. Despite a late push by the University of Florida, the Miami native maintained his commitment to the Aggies.
“[He’s a] long guy that can stand up, get down, and be a tremendous edge guy when he rushes,” Fisher said.
Donell Harris had Texas A&M fans scared for a bit pic.twitter.com/uB9kUPsGm7— Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) December 18, 2019
A&M has three open spots remaining for the February signing period.
Here is a complete list of A&M’s early signees:
- RB Devon Achane — 4 stars
- 5-foot-9, 170 pounds
- Fort Bend Marshall High School; Missouri City
- Committed since Nov. 22, 2019.
- OL Josh Bankhead — 3 stars
- 6-foot-4, 310 pounds
- College Park High School; The Woodlands
- Committed since April 18, 2018.
- Will enroll early.
He don't ever stop.Welcome to Aggieland, @josh_bankhead!#GigEmGang20 ✍️🎞️ pic.twitter.com/LyySGLfsna— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 18, 2019
- OL Smart Chibuzo — 3 stars
- 6-foot-5, 330 pounds
- Fort Bend Marshall Hightower High School; Missouri City
- Committed since June 2, 2018.
Always make the Smart move.Welcome to Aggieland, @kvng_buzo!#GigEmGang20 ✍️🎞️ pic.twitter.com/rv9fRv4SCW— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 18, 2019
- WR Demond Demas — 5 stars
- 6-foot-3, 196 pounds
- Tomball High School; Tomball
- Committed since Sept. 8, 2018.
- DE Fadil Diggs — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
- Woodrow Wilson High School; Camden, New Jersey
- Chose A&M over Maryland; took an official visit to Maryland last weekend.
- New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.
- Committed since May 4, 2019.
- Will enroll early
The Jersey Boy is headed to Texas.Welcome to Aggieland, @fadil_diggs!#GigEmGang20 ✍️🎞️ pic.twitter.com/VisVZP1XlV— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 18, 2019
- LB Antonio Doyle — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
- Lutheran North High School; St. Louis, Missouri
- Committed since Dec. 16, 2019.
COMMITTED!!I’m STRONG because I’ve been weak I’m FEARLESS because I’ve been afraid I’m WISE because I’ve been foolish👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/fnwq1h1HzQ— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) December 16, 2019
- CB Brian George — 4 stars
- 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
- Highland Community College (Kansas); Belle Glade, Florida
- Committed since Dec. 17, 2019.
- Two years of eligibility remaining.
#GigEmGang20 let’s Win some football Games 👍🏾 https://t.co/6Yped6t6g7— BrianGeorge (@briangeorge1100) December 18, 2019
- DE Donell Harris — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
- Gulliver Prep High School; Miami, Florida.
- Committed since Nov. 11, 2019. Chose A&M after a late push by Florida.
- RB Deondre Jackson — 3 stars
- 5-foot-10, 201 pounds
- Stephenson High School; Stone Mountain, Georgia
- Committed since June 16, 2019. Previously committed to Georgia.
- OL Jordan Jefferson — 3 stars
- 6-foot-0, 325 pounds
- Navasota High School; Navasota
- Committed since Feb. 1, 2017.
- Will enroll early
- S Antonio Johnson — 4 stars
- 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
- East St. Louis High School; East St. Louis, Illinois
- Committed since Sept 21, 2019.
- Will enroll early.
It’s official Aggieland here I come✍🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/4mFESBKsF2— 2️⃣ (@Antonio_johns0n) December 18, 2019
- CB Jaylon Jones — 4 stars
- 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
- Steele High School; Cibolo
- Committed since Feb. 3, 2019.
- Will enroll early.
Feeling AMAZING Right Now, A Blessing 🙏🏾 #GigEm 👍🏾 https://t.co/9YpeglSOU2— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) December 18, 2019
- QB Haynes King — 4 stars
- 6-foot-2, 189 pounds
- Longview High School; Longview
- Committed since July 17, 2019.
- Will enroll early.
- OL Chris Morris — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 300 pounds
- West Memphis High School; Memphis, Tennessee
- Committed since Oct. 16, 2019. Will enroll in Jan.
- Will enroll early.
It’s official! Aggieland get ready. @AggieFootball #GigEm #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/PhkCMcnxXm— Chris Morris (@ChrisMo75901) December 18, 2019
- CB Joshuah Moten — 4 stars
- 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
- National Christian Academy; Fort Washington, Maryland
- Committed since July 2, 2019. Decommitted from Penn State for A&M.
- Will enroll early.
I’m Writing My Own History No One Else ! #GigEm ! pic.twitter.com/zQ0A9RunXN— 2.0 (@thareal_2) December 18, 2019
- DE Braedon Mowry — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
- Taylor High School, Katy
- Committed since April 7, 2018.
- Will enroll early.
Excited to be a official FIGHT’N Texas Aggie!! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/hjj7LWlf9n— Braedon Mowry (@BraedonMowry) December 18, 2019
- WR Muhsin Muhammad III — 4 stars
- 6-foot-0, 185 pounds
- Myers Park High School; Charlotte, North Carolina
- Committed since June 3, 2019.
- Will enroll early.
Workin’ in the dark for quite a while, GOD warned me that one day this would all come to light! ITS OFFICIAL, I’m ready to get to work!🙏🏾 #GIGEM👍🏾THANK YOU ! @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/SUnTm9QIeY— Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) December 18, 2019
- OL Akinola Ogunbiyi — 4 stars
- 6-foot-3, 348 pounds
- Fort Bend Kempner High School; Sugar Land
- Committed since June 23, 2019.
YESSIR OFFICIALLY A TEXAS FIGHT’N AGGIE!!!!!!! #GigEmGang20 #GIGEM #TAMU24 pic.twitter.com/m8AhpcYOlx— AKI® (@AkinolaOgunbiyi) December 18, 2019
- WR Devin Price — 3 stars
- 6-foot-2, 201 pounds
- A&M Consolidated; College Station
- Committed since July 27, 2019.
- Son of defensive ends coach Terry Price.
- Will enroll early.
- DT Isaiah Raikes — 3 stars
- 6-foot-0, 324 pounds
- St. Augustine Prep; Richland, New Jersey
- Committed since June 16, 2019.
- Will enroll early.
HOME #GigEmGang 👍🏾 https://t.co/508Q4RWEIx— Isaiah Raikes (@kooldademon) December 18, 2019
- TE Blake Smith — 3 stars
- 6-foot-4, 247 pounds
- Carroll High School; Southlake
- Committed since June 2, 2019.
- Will enroll early.
Official 🖋📝 #GigEm #GigEmGang20 #TAMU #AGGIES pic.twitter.com/GftTaCj0MU— Blake (@blakesmith_11) December 18, 2019
- DT Dallas Walker — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 315 pounds
- Smyrna High School; Smyrna, Tennessee
- Committed since June 25, 2019. Chose A&M over Auburn.
It’s official aggieland I’m coming home 💯🔥 (Hit up @Hayesfawcett3 for edit) pic.twitter.com/xdnKCX8hVI— Dallas Walker IV (@DallasWalkerIV) December 18, 2019
Note: All rankings are from 247sports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.