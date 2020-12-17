No. 5 Texas A&M will have an abundance of new weapons to explore for the 2021 season after signing a class of 19 on Early Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
According to 247sports.com, Fisher’s fourth class is ranked at No. 14 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC. Of the 19 early signees, six more are expected to eventually join the Aggies for a full 25-person recruiting class.
Fisher said this class contributes to his coaching philosophy and culture at A&M.
“I think we got very intelligent football players and I think we got very high character football players,” Fisher said. “There’s guys who like to play football and there’s guys who love football and everything that goes with it. When you’re wanting to go to the highest level, I don’t need guys who participate in football; I need guys who want to be champions and pay the price and do all the little things… you have to be a part of something that is bigger than you.”
The maroon and white’s 2021 recruiting class is headlined by five-star defensive end Shemar Turner from DeSoto High School. Turner chose A&M over Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas.
“Shemar sets the tone up front,” Fisher said. “He’s the guy who can play in the end. He’s the big physical guy who can rush the passer and dominate the in. [He] can go inside during pass rush [and] do a multitude of things there. He is just very talented.”
A&M inked a lone quarterback during the early signing period, four-star Eli Stowers from Guyer High School. The signal caller will be leading the team in its upcoming regional semi-finals in the hopes of winning Texas’ 6-A state championship.
As of now, Stowers has 6,292 career passing yards with 59 passing touchdowns. He has also notched 2,934 career rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 Denton native has only thrown 23 interceptions in comparison to his 443 pass completions.
The Aggies notched seven out-of-state recruits, who range from a variety of five different positions. Two of the early signees are from Miami Central High School.
“You always have to reach out everywhere, you always have to have some hunting holes,” Fisher said.
One of these players from Miami Central High School is four-star Yulkeith Brown. The Miami native was signed as one of the two receivers for the maroon and white.
“We signed two receivers and are still recruiting some. We’re still on the path for some,” Fisher said. “We’ll probably put [Brown] at receiver first and then move him around in utility [with] what we want to do.”
With multiple current senior and graduate student offensive linemen that will be leaving the program, including graduate student offensive tackle Ryan McCollum and senior offensive tackle Carson Green, the Maroon Goons will need new additions.
As a result, A&M signed four offensive lineman under offensive line coach Josh Henson.
“These guys can play inside or outside-in,” Fisher said. “They can play on the edge. They have the intelligence, the size, the mass… so those guys are really good football players, very intelligent. What I love about these linemen is they have width and mass to be inside or outside, because you don’t ever know where you’re going to need guys.”
The Aggies have six open spots remaining for the February signing period.
Here is a complete list and quick-look at A&M’s early signees:
- OL Remington Strickland — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 300 pounds
- Fort Bend Christian High School; Sugarland
- Unofficially visited Oklahoma University and A&M the month prior to making his commit.
- Committed since Dec. 11, 2020
- OL Trey Zuhn — 4 stars
- 6-foot-6, 300 pounds
- Fossil Ridge High School; Fort Collins, Colorado
- Committed since Feb. 2, 2020
- OL Matthew Wykoff — 4 stars
- 6-foot-5.5, 304 pounds
- Magnolia High School; Magnolia
- Wykoff had a total of 31 offers.
- Committed since May. 18, 2020
- OL Reuben ‘Deuce’ Fatheree II — 4 stars
- 6-foot-8, 305 pounds
- Foster High School; Richmond
- Fatheree is the biggest player of all the Texas A&M early signing recruits.
- Committed since July 21, 2020
- DL Tunmise Adeleye — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
- Obra D. Tompkins High School; Katy
- Picked A&M over Alabama and Florida.
- Committed since Dec. 16, 2020
- DL Marcus Burris — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 275 pounds
- Pleasant Grove High School; Texarkana
- Burris visited both Texas A&M and the University of Texas unofficially twice.
- Committed since Aug, 15, 2020
- DL Jahzion Harris — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
- Erasmus Hall High School, Brooklyn; New York
- New York did not have a fall football season, so Harris will now play his senior season in the spring.
- Committed since May 15, 2020
- DL Albert Regis — 4 stars
- 6-foot-1, 300 pounds
- La Porte High School; La Porte
- Committed since Oct. 10, 2020
- DL Shemar Turner — 5 stars
- 6-foot-3, 280 pounds
- DeSoto High School; DeSoto
- In his high school career, Turner posted 20.5 sacks and 111 total tackles at the 6A level.
- Turner is on the Under Armour All-American Game roster.
- Committed since Dec. 12, 2020
- DB Tyreek Chappell — 3 stars
- 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
- Northeast High School; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Committed since July 4, 2020
- DB Kendal Daniels — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
- Beggs High School; Beggs, Oklahoma
- Daniels is on the All-American Bowl roster.
- Committed since Aug. 1, 2020
- DB Deuce Harmon — 4 stars
- 5-foot-10, 190 pounds
- Guyer High School; Denton
- Committed since May 28, 2020
- DB Dreyden Norwood — 4 stars
- 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
- Northside High School; Fort Smith, Arizona
- Committed since July 10, 2020
- QB Eli Stowers — 4 stars
- 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
- Guyer High School; Denton
- He also ran track and played baseball in high school.
- Stowers was A&M’s first commit of the 2021 recruiting class
- Committed since July 2, 2019
- WR Shadrach Banks — 4 stars
- 6-foot-0.5, 215 pounds
- North Shore High School; Houston
- Banks is also on the All-American Bowl roster.
- Committed since Aug. 1, 2020
- RB Amari Daniels — 4 stars
- 5-foot-9, 195 pounds
- Miami Central High School; Miami, Florida
- Daniels will also be playing in the All-American Bowl.
- Committed since Oct. 31, 2020
- LB Kenneth ‘Trey’ Phillips III — 3 stars
- 6-foot, 219 pounds
- Fort Bend Bush High School; Richmond
- Committed since July 4, 2019
- TE Fernando Garza — 3 stars
- 6-foot-5, 244 pounds
- Katy High School; Katy
- Garza will also be playing baseball for the Texas A&M baseball team, he was a pitcher in high school.
- Committed since May 6, 2020
- ATH Yulkeith Brown — 4 stars
- 5-foot-9, 180 pounds
- Miami Central High School; Miami, Florida
- Brown will join the other three early signees in the All-American Bowl.
- Brown also ran track in high school and completes the 100-meter dash 11.04 seconds
- Committed since Oct. 31, 2020
Note: All rankings are from 247sports.com.
