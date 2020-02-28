In the Aggies’ opening game of the Reveille Classic, the Texas A&M softball team was defeated by the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 8-0.
In the top of the first inning, the Lions posted a single RBI from junior designated player Ella Manzer. Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the fourth, where senior first baseman Ali McCoy for the Lions ran home on a single RBI posted by junior second baseman Kelci Bodin.
In the top of the fifth with bases loaded for the Lions, Manzer posted a double which allowed for three runs home, making it 5-0.
The Lions followed with three more runs in the top of the sixth. Southeastern Louisiana junior second baseman Kelci Bodin ran home off a throwing error from Aggie sophomore pitcher Hannah Mayo. Continuing for the Lions, junior pinch hitter Madison Watson posted an RBI. Also in the top of the sixth, Lions freshman center fielder Cameron Goodman ran home off of an error after Aggie senior first baseman Payton McBride tagged a Lions player, making it 8-0.
A&M coach Jo Evans said the team needs to be more consistent.
“There shouldn’t be a difference, whether it’s Arizona or whether it’s Southeastern Louisiana,” Evans said. “So we need to do a much better job with our composure.”
The game concluded 8-0 for the Lions, per run rule.
Junior pitcher Kayla Poynter started on the mound and stayed until the top of the fifth, where she was traded out for Mayo. Poynter struck out three, walked three, and allowed six hits. Mayo struck out zero, walked two and allowed one hit and three runs.
“I just want to see our kids do a better job competing,” Evans said. “I want to see us compete better, we need to put some pressure on them.”
The Aggies will start their second day of the Reveille Classic by facing off against the Lions again at 1:15 p.m. Following this game, the Aggies will take on Kansas at 3:30 p.m. at Davis Diamond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.