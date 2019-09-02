The No. 16 Texas A&M soccer team earned another win and shutout in their second home game of the season as they hosted the Abilene Christian University Wildcats in a 4-0 rally at Ellis Field on Sunday evening. The Aggies, improving to 3-0-1, rode an early lead throughout the entire game.
On Sunday, junior defender Jimena Lopez headlined the win as she tallied a goal and served 3 assists while senior forward Ally Watt contributed with the second goal. Junior midfielder Addie McCain notched the third and fourth goals, both in the 2nd half of the game, for her first brace as an Aggie.
Within 30 seconds of the first touch of the game, junior midfielder Rheagen Smith found Lopez on the left side of the penalty box, allowing her to sneak the ball past the hands of ACU goalkeeper Erin Smith and into the bottom left corner of the net. Lopez’s 3rd goal of the season was recorded as the 2nd fastest goal in the history of the school’s program. Also during the first minute of the game, Lopez provided one of her three assists from just outside the left of the penalty box. She crossed to Watt near-goal for a header over the goalkeeper and into the upper left corner for the 2-0 lead.
At the 20-minute mark, McCain made the most of an assist from Lopez after her shot from 18 yards was deflected off an ACU defender and found its way into the back of the net.
The Wildcats’ only shot on goal of the half resulted off a free kick within the edge of the ride side of the penalty box that was sent wide of the goal.
Almost immediately after action resumed for the 2nd half, Watt took a shot from close range of the goal, trying to mark her second of the game, but had her shot blocked. At 60 minutes, after Jimenez went down the left side of the field, she sent in the ball to McCain who was able to finish after the ACU goalkeeper blocked off the first chance.
A&M head coach G Guerrieri mentioned that he was satisfied with the team’s progress within the short time leading to these first two home games but is still sure of more improvement that has to be made.
"These last two games answered a lot of my questions about being able to keep the ball and move the ball up and down the field,” Guerrieri said. “I saw a lot of things we need to clean up, but it is only the second weekend of the season and I think we're in a good spot being undefeated through the first four games.”
The Aggies continue their home stand when the Ohio State Buckeyes visit Ellis Field on Friday at 8 p.m.
