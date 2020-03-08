The Texas A&M women’s tennis team capped off a weekend road trip with a victory over the Florida Gators.
The No. 36 Aggies won 4-2 against their SEC counterparts, improving to a 13-4 season record and evening out to 2-2 in SEC play. Meanwhile, the No. 38 Gators fall to an overall record of 5-4 with a 2-2 record in-conference.
The Aggies fell down 1-0 early as Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Lucia Quiterio lost their doubles match 6-4 on court three followed by Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith falling 6-4 on court one.
However, the Aggies showed fight after an early deficit as they found plenty of success in the singles matches. The singles began to show a swing in momentum in A&M’s favor, started by a 6-1, 6-4 victory by Jayci Goldsmith on court two, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 rout of Florida’s No. 111 Victoria Emma by A&M’s No. 107 Faa-Hviding on court three. However, a 6-3, 6-2 loss by A&M’s No. 99 Tatiana Makarova to Florida’s No. 54 McCartney Kessler on court one would even the score up 2-2.
Riley McQuaid would then go on to take an A&M lead with a 7-5, 6-3 win on court six. Quiterio posted a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory on court five to secure the match in favor of the Aggies. A 4-1 swing in singles play highlighted the Aggies' match as they overcome the Gators in an away match with a final score of 4-2.
“That was a great win for our group,” A&M coach Mark Weaver told 12thman.com. “One thing that I am very pleased with our squad is how we have bounced back all season. After all four of our losses we have responded with a better result than the match before.”
On the season, the Aggies are 4-0 after a loss as they have yet to lose back-to-back matches. The win over Florida marks the team’s first since 2014 and their first ever in Gainesville. They finish their weekend road trip evening out to 1-1 after their loss to No. 22 South Carolina on Friday afternoon and earning this victory over No. 38 Florida.
The team will be looking to start another winning streak as they face off against two SEC opponents in Mississippi State on Friday afternoon and Ole Miss on Sunday at noon.
