Texas A&M baseball is preparing to close out the regular season with a three-game series against LSU. The series is set to begin on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Blue Bell Park in College Station.
The series holds serious implications for the Aggies’ chances of earning the 12th spot in the SEC, as A&M is currently knotted up with Auburn in the SEC West with an 8-19 record in conference play and just one game ahead of Missouri in the SEC East.
The Aggies are coming off of a series loss on the road against Auburn. After a thrilling 11-9 victory from the Aggies locked the series at one, the Tigers took the tiebreaker, which could play a crucial role in the final seeding of the SEC tournament.
This weekend’s series will mark the first time that A&M has faced LSU in the 2021 season. The Tigers boast a 32-20 overall record and are 11-16 in SEC play. They are coming off of a series win against SEC foe Alabama and a loss in a single game against Northwestern State.
This series holds significant importance for the Aggies’ postseason hopes, but also falls on the team’s annual senior weekend. Senior infielder Logan Sartori expressed the virtue in staying focused and playing with urgency given the circumstances.
“We all know that this could be our last series,” Sartori said. “We all know that we have nothing to lose, so it’s all or nothing right here. We are going to play our best, leave it all out on the field, and see what happens.”
The Aggies have fallen victim to several nail-biting losses throughout the regular season, and their inability to close out tight contests has affected their position in the conference. Despite several devastating losses, A&M coach Rob Childress expressed confidence that the Aggies will finish the season with a strong showing at home against LSU.
“They’ve emptied it out for one another for the last 13 weeks, and this weekend will be no different,” Childress said. “It’s a good feeling knowing that we’re at home in front of the 12th Man. That will give us a chance to be at our very best.”
With their playoff destiny still in their control, the Aggies plan to handle this series with control and intensity, taking each game one at a time.
“There’s no game that’s more important than the game in front of us,” Sartori said. “That game is Thursday night.”
