The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams are preparing for their Senior Day meeting with LSU on Jan. 23.
The matchup will also be A&M’s last dual meet of the season. The squads last met on Jan. 18, 2020, when the Aggies spoiled the Tigers’ Senior Day with the men winning 182-113 and the women winning 191.5-105.5.
Since A&M joined the SEC in 2012, LSU has become one of the school’s biggest athletic rivals, and swimming and diving is no exception, associate head coach Jason Calanog said.
“We’ve been swimming with them for a long time,” Calanog said. “We always try to put out our best against their best, and it’s always a big meeting on our schedule.”
The No. 4 men’s team is coming off of a 170-130 victory over No. 25 SMU on Jan. 15. The Aggies won in dominating fashion, earning 10 first place finishes. Junior Kaloyan Bratanov took home first in both the 100 and 200 free, while junior Ethan Gogulski secured first in the 100 and 200 back. In diving, senior Kurtis Mathews scored 379.35 on the 1-meter board, earning the top spot.
The No. 13 Aggie women’s team is coming off of a 171-126 win over Houston with a commanding 13 first place finishes. Senior Jing Wen Quah earned first in the 200 fly, 100 free and 400 IM, while Kylie Powers took first in the 100 and 200 breast. Freshman Chloe Stepanek was also a top performer, placing first in both the 50 and 200 free. She was also a part of the victorious 200 medley relay team.
“It takes a team to win,” Stepanek said. “That’s what a lot of the upperclassmen have talked about. We’ve all put in a lot of work since August. We have fun in practice, but on days that are hard and tiring, everyone helps each other get through it.”
Heading into the meeting with LSU, the Aggies are confident they can finish their dual season on a high note.
“Our expectations are always the highest,” Calanog said. “For us, that’s taking advantage of the opportunities that we have. Whether it’s inside the pool or outside the pool, we’re asking ourselves, ‘How can we give back to Texas A&M during this time?’”
