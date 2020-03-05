The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in a senior day matchup to end the regular season.
The Aggies are 15-14 overall and 9-8 in conference play, while the Razorbacks are 19-11 overall and 7-10 against SEC opponents.
In the Aggies’ last game against Auburn, the Aggies upset the Tigers 78-75 for their first home loss since Feb. 13, 2019.
A&M head coach Buzz Williams said it was an emotional win.
“Just happy for the guys,” Williams said. “I think there’s a lot of emotion when you’re playing an environment like that, an incredible environment… so to compete in that ambience I think there was a lot of emotion after success in the end.”
A&M senior forward Josh Nebo scored 19 points throughout the game, 17 of which were in the second half. Also a key player for the Aggies this game was senior guard Wendell Mitchell, who scored 14 points and a game-clinching three-pointer.
Nebo said he has enjoyed being a key player this year.
“I am grateful for the experience of being here in college,” Nebo said. “It’s a cool experience, especially for my last year.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and his assistant were called for technical fouls that led to A&M taking a permanent lead on four free throws, which he said really changed the momentum of the game.
"The two technical fouls on our bench really changed the momentum of the game," Pearl told espn.com. "I was in my box. I didn't cuss. I was protesting the contact. I didn't think our bench needed to get hit twice. I didn't think our bench needed to get hit once."
The Razorbacks are coming off a 99-90 win over LSU on Wednesday after scoring a season-high 55 points in the first half to lead 55-34 at the half. Junior guard Mason Jones and senior guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. were the key players for the Razorbacks. Jones scored 36 points, and Whitt recorded his eighth career double-double with 26 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Whitt also had five assists and two steals.
Tip-off against the Razorbacks is set for 3:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on Saturday.
