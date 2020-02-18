The Texas A&M women’s golf team opened the spring season with a ninth place finish against a tough tournament field in the IJGA Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The Aggies finished ninth in the 14-team field that included six teams inside of the current NCAA top-25 team rankings. A&M finished 24 shots behind tournament winner Virginia, which ended with a six-shot victory at 8-under.
The teams played only nine holes in the final day of the tournament, but the Aggies were able to make the most of it and move up the leaderboard. The Aggies were trailing the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks heading into the final nine holes, but a late surge pushed A&M past Arkansas for ninth place. Sophomore Brooke Tyree was a big part of the Aggies’ final day movement as she birdied the 16th hole and ended her tournament with an eagle on the par-5 18th.
The Aggies finished the tournament with a three round score of 16-over 880. The team was consistent with scores with most being a couple over par, but they were unable to piece together enough low scores to contend for the tournament. The second round was the Aggies best performance of the tournament shooting 2-over par that included the week’s low score of 3-under 69 by junior Ava Schwientick.
Schwientick finished with the team-low tie for 23rd place in the tournament’s individual leaderboard with a 3-over after rounds of 74, 69 and 76. Tyree finished at 4-over in a tie for 28th place after her rounds of 75, 71 and 74. Junior Amber Park had her best finish of the season as she finished in a tie for 30th place at 5-over after her rounds of 72, 76 and 73. Freshman Blanca Fernandez ended the tournament with rounds of 72, 74 and 76 for a 6-over tournament score and a tie for 34th place. Senior Courtney Dow in a tie for 47th after a 10-over tournament, but had her best round of the tournament on the last day as the 74 improved on the two 76s she started the tournament with.
The Aggies women’s golf team return to competition Feb. 24-25 for the University of Houston’s Icon Invitational at the Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.
