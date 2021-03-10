Once again, Texas A&M softball beat their opponent in run-rule fashion.
On Tuesday, March 9, A&M beat Texas Southern in Davis Diamond. The Aggies won both games of their doubleheader against the Tigers. Two home runs were the highlight, with one being hit each game.
A&M coach Jo Evans said she expected her team to perform well in the matchups.
“I am happy with our performance,” Evans said. “These are two games that we expect our team to come out and dominate and we have talked about that. Today we came out and we swung the bats really well and we pitched great.”
Junior right-handed pitcher Makinzy Herzog pitched all five innings of the beginning of the two games. The Missouri City native punched out 10 Tigers and only allowed one hit.
The Aggies scored three runs of the contest in the first inning, as sophomore pitcher and outfielder Shaylee Ackerman brought Herzog and junior catcher Haley Lee home with a home run.
A&M had a slower bottom of the second with zero runs scored.
Two runs were scored for the Aggies during the third and fourth innings.
Ackerman capped off hitting for the maroon and white with a single RBI in the fifth inning, allowing junior outfielder Taudrea Sinnie to score.
The outfield also shined throughout the first contest, with A&M not allowing a single Tiger to touch home.
Freshman infielder Trinity Cannon was a key offensive player for A&M during the second game of the double header, posting two hits, two runs and five RBIs.
The final score was 8-0 for the first game.
Evans said Cannon has all the tools for a successful collegiate career.
“I think that Trinity [Cannon] has got a really great college career ahead of her,” Evans said. “She will get comfortable and that is really all she needs, since she is a talented player. She is strong, quick, explosive, has a good arm and she is a great teammate. She has just got everything she needs.”
The highlight of the second game was a home run in the first inning from freshman infielder Trinity Cannon.
Cannon hit the top of the scoreboard to post her third home run of her true freshman year.
“I just think as I get more at-bats, I am starting to feel a lot more comfortable at the plate,” Cannon said. “I kind of just feed off my team’s energy. If I have a bad day at the plate, I just kind of practice it the next day and they really pick me up. Just having them there has really been a big thing for me.”
Freshman right-handed pitcher Grace Uribe pitched the second game in its entirety. Uribe struck out six Tigers and only allowed one hit, with the final score being 9-0 after five innings.
A&M is currently 13-3 overall and will next take on Montana at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 12. The Grizzlies have a 4-10 record.
