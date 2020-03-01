The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies men’s tennis team went down to Nashville, Tennessee, for a match against Vanderbilt on Sunday.
The Aggies came out of the day with a 6-1 win over the Commodores increasing their season record to 9-3 and their SEC record to 2-0. Vanderbilt falls to 6-5 on the season and 0-2 in the SEC.
The Aggies came out strong with a pair of wins in doubles matches as Stefan Storch and Hady Habib took a 7-5 win on court three followed by a 6-2 victory on court one by Juan Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith.
After capitalizing quickly with an early 1-0 lead, the Aggies never looked back again as singles started. No. 3 Valentin Vacherot opened up the singles matches with a 6-0, 6-0 win on court one against Vanderbilt’s No. 109 George Harwell followed by a 6-3, 6-1 victory by Stefan Storch on court six to put Texas A&M ahead 3-0. Noah Schachter would secure the team’s victory over Vanderbilt with his 7-5, 6-1 win on court three.
The Aggies would finish off the match with two more victories by No. 31 Juan Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith in their singles matches to round out a very successful day in Tennessee by the team.
"Any road win is a good one in this league especially after the quick turnaround from Friday night's win," A&M coach Steve Denton told 12thman.com. "We pulled away late in the doubles which set the tone for the match. I thought our guys showed mental toughness today."
The A&M men’s tennis team posted their fourth straight win as the Aggies remain undefeated in conference play. After his singles victory, No. 3 Valentin Vacherot continues to cement himself in A&M tennis history as he posted his 14th straight SEC win. After an outstanding day, the senior moves up into a tie for 10th most all-time wins in school history, now even with Jordi Arconada and Arthur Rinderknech.
The team will look to keep up their momentum heading into next weekend for an SEC showdown at home against No. 23 South Carolina on Friday night and No. 6 Florida on Sunday afternoon.
