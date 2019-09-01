Teams around the NFL have released their 53-man rosters for the 2019 season. Here are the Aggies who made the cut:
LB Otaro Alaka — Baltimore Ravens
DE Michael Bennett — New England Patriots
K Randy Bullock — Cincinnati Bengals
LB Tyrel Dodson — Buffalo Bills (Commissioner-Exempt list)
G Jermaine Eluemunor — New England Patriots
S Justin Evans — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Deshazor Everett — Washington Redskins
DE Myles Garrett — Cleveland Browns
FB Cullen Gillaspia — Houston Texans
DE Daeshon Hall — Philadelphia Eagles
G Germain Ifedi — Seattle Seahawks
DE Kingsley Keke — Green Bay Packers
WR Christian Kirk — Arizona Cardinals
K Josh Lambo — Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Daylon Mack — Baltimore Ravens
OT Jake Matthews — Atlanta Falcons
C Erik McCoy — New Orleans Saints
LB Von Miller — Denver Broncos
C Don Muhlbach — Detroit Lions
OT Cedric Ogbuehi — Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Damion Ratley — Cleveland Browns
WR Josh Reynolds — Los Angeles Rams
TE Jace Sternberger — Green Bay Packers
QB Ryan Tannehill — Tennessee Titans
S Armani Watts — Kansas City Chiefs
RB Trayveon Williams — Cincinnati Bengals
S Donovan Wilson — Dallas Cowboys
Some former A&M players did not make the finalized rosters. Here are the Aggies that were waived/released from their teams:
RB Tra Carson — Green Bay Packers
LB Landis Durham — Los Angeles Rams
RB Keith Ford — Green Bay Packers
CB De’Vante Harris — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DE Damontre Moore — San Francisco 49ers
TE Ricky Seals-Jones — Arizona Cardinals
OL Keaton Sutherland — Cincinnati Bengals
CB Brandon Williams — Arizona Cardinals
TE Trevor Wood — Pittsburgh Steelers
