Aggies in the NFL

Former running back Trayveon Williams chose to forgo his senior year of eligibility to pursue a career in the NFL. He made the final 53-man roster with the Cincinnati Bengals.

 Photo by Jesse Everett

Teams around the NFL have released their 53-man rosters for the 2019 season. Here are the Aggies who made the cut:

LB Otaro Alaka — Baltimore Ravens

DE Michael Bennett — New England Patriots

K Randy Bullock — Cincinnati Bengals

LB Tyrel Dodson — Buffalo Bills (Commissioner-Exempt list)

G Jermaine Eluemunor — New England Patriots

S Justin Evans — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Mike Evans — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S Deshazor Everett — Washington Redskins

DE Myles Garrett — Cleveland Browns

FB Cullen Gillaspia — Houston Texans

DE Daeshon Hall — Philadelphia Eagles

G Germain Ifedi — Seattle Seahawks

DE Kingsley Keke — Green Bay Packers

WR Christian Kirk — Arizona Cardinals

K Josh Lambo — Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Daylon Mack — Baltimore Ravens

OT Jake Matthews — Atlanta Falcons

C Erik McCoy — New Orleans Saints

LB Von Miller — Denver Broncos

C Don Muhlbach — Detroit Lions

OT Cedric Ogbuehi — Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Damion Ratley — Cleveland Browns

WR Josh Reynolds — Los Angeles Rams

TE Jace Sternberger — Green Bay Packers

QB Ryan Tannehill — Tennessee Titans

S Armani Watts — Kansas City Chiefs

RB Trayveon Williams — Cincinnati Bengals

S Donovan Wilson — Dallas Cowboys

Some former A&M players did not make the finalized rosters. Here are the Aggies that were waived/released from their teams:

RB Tra Carson — Green Bay Packers

LB Landis Durham — Los Angeles Rams

RB Keith Ford — Green Bay Packers

CB De’Vante Harris — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Damontre Moore — San Francisco 49ers

TE Ricky Seals-Jones — Arizona Cardinals

OL Keaton Sutherland — Cincinnati Bengals

CB Brandon Williams — Arizona Cardinals

TE Trevor Wood — Pittsburgh Steelers

