Preparation for Texas A&M’s final stretch of road games for 2019 has started, and the Aggies are taking it one game at a time.
The Aggies’ cross-divisional matchup with the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs is the first game of two top four matchups to end the regular season. The last matchup between the two programs was in 2009 for the Independence Bowl, but A&M has not been to Athens since Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy-winner Herschel Walker carried the Bulldogs to a national title in 1980.
Players at A&M haven’t had an opportunity to play Georgia in their careers, and neither has coach Jimbo Fisher in his 10 years as a head coach.
“It’s important for us to not to think [too far ahead],” junior linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “Coming to practice and having a great week of practice, not thinking about if we’re going to win or lose.”
Junior wideout Jhamon Ausbon said he is excited to play in Athens on Saturday.
“It’s always a fun time when you go out there and compete against the other side of the conference at an away game,” Ausbon said. “The last time we played Florida was my freshman year and a really fun game, cool experience. [Georgia] is a great team, great opportunity for us to show what we can do and I'm excited for it.”
Linebacker Anthony Hines said one of the best things about playing an away game is silencing the crowd.
“It’s a really cool experience,” Hines said. “I’m a fan of away games. So I’m already looking forward to experiencing that new environment and I know it's going to be super loud - it gives me chills thinking about it.”
Despite not having the most balanced attack with two tailbacks over the majority of the season, it is something Fisher has stressed all year. Since A&M played Auburn in September, the Aggies have gradually put up more yards in every game on the ground.
“We’re always going to do that,” Fisher said. “When we install day one, we’re always going to do that. You build from two backs to one back … That’s still your foundation, and it still goes back to where everything starts from and always will.”
Linebacker Buddy Johnson said the biggest takeaway from the big-time matchups earlier in the season is that those programs are more two-dimensional, and the Aggies will remember that heading into Saturday’s game.
“Those teams, they can do both,” Johnson said. “They can throw the ball and they can run the ball. But at the end of the day, it’s just about executing and making plays; just being where you have to be all the time.”
In their last game, the Aggies held South Carolina to 45 rushing yards, the best that A&M has held a conference opponent to in 2019.
A&M hits the road to take on Georgia on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBS.
