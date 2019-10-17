The now unranked Aggies will face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.
Both teams are coming off losses to conference opponents. Last week, Texas A&M fell to No. 1 Alabama 47-28 and is now 3-3 for the first time since 2010. Ole Miss fell short to Missouri 38-27 in last week’s matchup.
Against Alabama, A&M’s offense had some key plays but was ultimately shut down by Alabama’s defense and a build-up of mistakes, such as miscues and unsuccessful blocking.
“I thought the offense came out really strong,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I thought we had a good balance and ran the ball, and the offensive line played better in this game. But going against a team like Alabama, there’s no lax for anything. You have to make plays.”
Junior quarterback Kellen Mond came out of the matchup with a 57.1 completion percentage, 264 passing yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Isaiah Spiller also had some key moments with the plays he was given, starting the game with a total of 24 yards in the opening drive.
The Aggies had a fast start against Alabama, scoring on their opening drive for the first time this season, and Mond said that will be key moving forward.
“We need more of a sense of urgency and getting off to a faster start,” Mond said. “We did that in the beginning, but that’s something we need to continue to do. We just have to play better as a unit in all three phases, with defense and special teams.”
Despite the loss, the Ole Miss offense also had some key moments in last week’s matchup against Missouri. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw 103 yards and earned two touchdowns while adding 143 yards and another pair of touchdowns.
Plumlee is also the only Ole Miss quarterback in history to rush for 100 yards in three straight games.
The Aggies will meet the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday. Kickoff will start at 6:30 p.m.
