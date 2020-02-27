The No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, for a ranked match-up against No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday at 11 a.m.
This will be the Aggies’ final game before the SEC Tournament begins next week at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
The Aggies have fallen short to the Gamecocks in their last six meetings. In last season’s matchup, the Aggies lost by only three points at home on a game-tying shot that fell short at the buzzer.
A&M (22-6, 10-5 SEC) is now ranked third in the SEC, while South Carolina remains undefeated in conference play.
A&M increased its win streak to four games with an 84-54 win over Auburn and consequently moved up four spots in the AP rankings.
The Aggies have had four or more players score in double digits in eight SEC games this season. Junior guard Chennedy Carter is only eight points away from passing Lisa Branch for third all-time scoring in A&M history. Carter leads the team in points, averaging 22 points per game.
Carter led the team in Sunday’s game with 23 points with junior guard Kayla Wells behind her with 13 points, junior guard Aaliyah Wilson with 12 points and junior center Ciera Johnson with 11.
"[Chennedy Carter] loves to share the ball, and she loves to get her teammates involved,” A&M coach Gary Blair told 12thman.com. “Today the game was just so effortless for her. It didn't even look like she was breaking a sweat out there."
Washington also played well against the Tigers on senior day with seven assists in the first half.
"I think it is important to play every game like it is your last, and give it all you have got day-in and day-out,” Washington told 12thman.com. “Our team came out and played extremely hard, considering it was senior night. They had our backs today, as always."
Blair praised the defense’s performance against Auburn.
“We were taking their [Auburn's] possessions down to about five seconds left on the shot clock,” Blair told 12thman.com. “Everything turned out perfect for us today as far as the SEC standings are concerned. Now, what we have to do is not worry about anybody except Texas A&M.”
The team will travel to Colonial Life Arena in South Carolina to face the Gamecocks at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
