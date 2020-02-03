On Saturday, the No. 6 Texas A&M equestrian team opened the spring schedule by defeating the Georgia Bulldogs. They were tied in events 9-9, but the Aggies came out on top 1628.25-1588.5 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
A&M coach Tana McKay noted that this is not the first time the Aggies have tied against Georgia.
"We always know that it's going to be a really tough competition against a tough SEC team like Georgia," McKay told 12thman.com. "I'd like to know the statistics of how many times we've tied them, it's been a lot. Coming down to the wire, I expect nothing less, but at the end of the day it's who ekes out a couple of more points from the judge here and there and that's what it came down too, some of those small little details."
Senior Ashley Davidson was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) in Horsemanship after defeating Bulldogs sophomore Taylor Burgess, 76-70.5. Aggie sophomore Hayley Riddle defeated sophomore Sara Lewis 74.5-71. Then A&M junior Alex Albright knocked out sophomore Kaitlin Dierks, 75.5-73.5, to give the Aggies an early 3-2 lead.
As for Fences, junior Hayden Stewart beat freshman Ceci Bresch, 84-81, meanwhile sophomore Haley Redifer topped an 81-79 win over freshman Rachel McMullen.
Junior Caroline Dance earned MOP honors in Flat after defeating Bresch, 84-79. Then junior Rhian Murphy posted an 83, defeating senior Isabelle Heckler's score of 77.
For Reining, senior Darby Gardner led the squad as she secured MOP honors and earned a new team high score of 73.5, which beat the Bulldog's sophomore Courtney Blumer's 70. Next, sophomore Lisa Bricker came away with the victory after she defeated senior Annabeth Payne, 71-63.5.
The Aggies return to action Feb. 8 as they take on No. 5 South Carolina at 9 a.m at the One Wood Farm.
