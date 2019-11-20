Following the men’s loss to Duke and the women’s victory over Rice, both of the Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host the Art Adamson Invitational.
The Aggies will host Southern California, Stanford, LSU, Air Force and Hawaii at the Rec Center Natatorium for the tournament, which is in its seventh season.
The women have finished first in the meet each year since the inauguration in 2013, while the men are coming off two back-to-back wins in the invitational.
The No. 7 men fell to Duke 162-137 on Nov. 9. However, the Aggies found individual success as multiple swimmers earned first-place victories. Sophomore Shaine Casas won the 100 and 200 back, and also finished second in the 100 fly. Senior Adam Koster finished first in the 50 free as well as notching second place in the 100 free. Freshman Jace Brown claimed first place in the 200 fly, which featured a comeback during the final split of the race.
Men’s coach Jay Holmes said he was especially happy with Brown’s comeback.
“The swim of the meet for us was Jace Brown winning the 200 fly,” Holmes told 12thman.com. “His last 25 was pure ‘want-to’ working that last underwater the way he did.”
The women’s team had a dominant 158-102 win against Rice University. They earned a 1-2 finish in the 400 medley relay. Redshirt senior Raena Eldridge, senior Anna Belousova, sophomore Emma Carlton and senior Golf Sapianchai notched first for the Aggies. The quartet of freshman Grace Wey, senior Victoria Roubique, junior Jing Wen Quah and senior Karling Hemstreet followed them in second place.
Quah said she was pleased with her individual time.
“I was really happy with my swim,” Quah told 12thman.com. “I went a lot faster than I thought I would and I had a lot of fun.”
Preliminary rounds of the Art Adamson Invitational will begin at 10 a.m. each day of the meet, with finals following at 6 p.m.
