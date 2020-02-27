The Texas A&M softball team will be hosting its annual Reveille Classic at Davis Diamond this weekend. The Aggies will open the tournament against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday and conclude play on Sunday against Kansas.
The Aggies are 12-6 overall after splitting Wednesday’s doubleheader against Sam Houston State, as they won the first game 4-3 and lost the second 6-3.
Freshman infielder Jourdyn Campbell hit a two-run homer over the centerfield wall in the first game. In the nightcap, the Aggies posted one run in each of the first three innings, but concluded the fifth and sixth innings with three runners left on base.
A&M coach Jo Evans said she has new expectations for the team as a result.
“I want to see us be more tough-minded in the way we play the game,” Evans said. “You have to be able to hang your hat on defense, and we are not taking care of the ball… I expect us to be a lot better coming into this weekend.”
The Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions have a 12-3 overall record. They won their last game 3-1 against the University of Louisiana Monroe and are currently on a four-game win streak. The Lions have been known for their pitching this season. Against Louisiana Monroe, junior pitcher Heather Zumo did not allow an earned run throughout 4.1 innings. In addition, freshman pitcher MC Comeaux threw 2.2 innings of shutout relief.
In Kansas’s last game, the Jayhawks defeated Rutgers 3-2. Redshirt sophomore infielder Sydnee Ramsey has been a standout player for Kansas, as she posted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning against Rutgers. The Jayhawks are 6-9 overall and are also on a four-game win streak.
Sophomore utility player Meagan Smith said she hopes the Aggies compete like they did in the Mary Nutter Classic.
“My personal goal going [into] the classic is to make sure I am giving my team 100 percent every time I get the opportunity to do so,” Smith said. “My team expectation is that we come out with a chip on our shoulder and prove that we can still fight like we did in the Mary Nutter tournament.”
The Aggies open play in the Reveille Classic on Friday at 5:15 p.m. against the Lions at Davis Diamond.
