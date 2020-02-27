The No. 8 Texas A&M equestrian team is riding a streak of three consecutive losses as the Aggies prepare to compete against Baylor this Saturday.
A&M has an overall season record of 3-6 and are currently 2-3 amongst other SEC opponents.
With their past three losses coming on the road against No. 3 South Carolina, No. 4 SMU, and No. 2 Oklahoma State, the Aggies will return home to compete for redemption.
Senior Courtney Yohey said she is confident in herself and her team about this weekend's competition.
“I think being back at home is going to get our confidence levels back up and I am excited to be back,” Yohey said. “It is our last home meet of the semester.”
As a junior, Yohey was awarded the Most Outstanding Player honor at the teams annual banquet and registered a team-best and career-high school of 74.5 against SMU last year.
The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team currently has a season record of 4-6 and are 2-3 within the Big 12 Conference.
A&M is entering this competition with two victories of 10-8 and a 9-9 (1535.5-1519) against their SEC opponent, Georgia, while Baylor previously lost against Georgia 10-6.
Meanwhile, A&M and Baylor have both endured losses to Auburn, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association. A&M fell short last November with a close score of 11-9 while Baylor recently lost with a final score of 15-4.
Sophomore Grace Boston said she is focused for this upcoming competition.
“Although Baylor is not in the Southeastern Conference, they are a very competitive team and we have been very competitive against them in the past and will see them at Nationals,” Boston said.
As a freshman, Boston recorded one MOP in Equitation over Fences in the Southeastern Conference Championship against Georgia. She also made an appearance in Equitation on the Flat at Sweet Briar.
The Aggies are also preparing for the Southeastern Conference Championships. The SEC Championships are one month away and will take place on March 27-28.
Yohey and Boston said each competition they have competed in has contributed in their preparation toward the championships in a positive manner.
Not only will A&M and Baylor compete this weekend, but a total of 10 seniors will be recognized in honor of it being Senior Day. It will also be Yohey’s final competition at the Hildebrand Equine Complex, which she said is bittersweet.
“I do not think it will hit me until the presentation, but it has been a fun experience these past four years,” Yohey said. “It does not feel real that I will not compete at home anymore after this.”
The Aggies will take on the Bears on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station. The meet is set to begin at 9 a.m.
