After an 8-2 finish to the 2020 fall schedule, Texas A&M soccer had a pair of seniors selected in the 2021 NWSL draft on Wednesday.

Midfielder Addie McCain, the SEC Midfielder of the Year, was selected in the second round as the 17th pick of the draft by Kansas City. McCain started in all 10 games of the fall slate, recording 12 points on five goals in 820 minutes played.

The OL Reign drafted defender Jimena Lopez as the 28th overall pick, a third-round selection. Lopez, who also plays for the Mexico women’s national team, was named SEC Co-Defender of the Year last fall after posting 10 points on three goals and four assists.

Lopez joins former A&M forward Ally Watt and goalkeeper Cosette Morche with the OL Reign.