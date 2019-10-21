The Texas A&M volleyball team earned another conference victory against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday. This marks the Aggies’ second straight victory in a row against the Rebels.
Prior to this match, the Rebels were undefeated in their conference.
Junior setter Camille Connor posted seven kills, nine digs, and 52 assists. This is the second time this season Connor has posted more than 50 assists.
Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans logged 32 kills and 14 digs, hitting a .333 clip. Her 32 kills tied her career high.
In set one, freshman opposite Treyaunna Rush put the Aggies on the board with a kill. The Rebels came back to a 10-7 before A&M went on a 5-0 run, three of which were kills from Hans. Points were then traded back and forth until Ole Miss went on a 7-0 run to put them at set point. Freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis and Hans posted back-to-back kills to keep the Aggies in the set, but Ole Miss finished out the set with a kill.
Sophomore middle blocker Mallory Talbert and Connor opened up the second set for the Aggies with a series of kills. The Aggies extended the lead to 21-9, notching eight consecutive kills. Connor closed out the set with a kill for the Aggies, 25-18.
Hans started out the third set with a kill for the Aggies. A trio of kills by freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis and Patterson continued the lead for the Aggies to 19-15. Patterson then posted another kill and a block to extend the lead to 21-17. Talbert and Davis scored the set point for the Aggies with a block.
The Rebels started out the fourth set strong with a 9-4. Hans put down two kills to put the Aggies within one, but Ole Miss went on a 5-0 to make the score 20-13. The Aggies tried to come back, but Ole Miss secured the set 25-18.
An attacking error by the Rebels and a kill by Hans put the Aggies up 2-0 at the start of the fifth set. The set was then tied three times before the Rebels took a two-point lead. Hans helped the Aggies come back to tie the set at 11 by posting back-to-back kills. Conner and Talbert then made a block to put the Aggies up by one. A kill by Hand and a block by Talbert put the Aggies at set point, and Connor had the game-winning kill to give the Aggies a 15-12 set win.
“Today was huge for us,” A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn told 12thman.com. “This is our time to grow up.”
The Aggies next take on Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m.
