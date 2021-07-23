Texas A&M is known for striving toward ultimate success, and this summer is no different. The maroon and white is well-represented at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, with 27 Aggies representing 14 nations across the globe.
Track and Field has the greatest representation, with 12 Aggies suiting up to compete. Led by 2020-2021 standout Athing Mu, representing the United States in the Women’s 800m, these men and women will compete on the toughest stage of their lives. Other athletes in the discipline include Bryce Deadmon, Class of 2019, in the 4 x 400 Relay Mixed, Ariana Ince, Class of 2015, and Maggie Malone, Class of 2016, in the Women’s Javelin Throw, Fred Kerley Class of 2019 in three events (Men’s 100-meter, Men’s 200-meter and Men’s 4 x 100-meter Relay) and Annie Kunz, Class of 2015, in the Women’s Heptathlon.
Five other countries are also represented by Aggies in Track & Field. Deon Lendore, Class of 2015, and Tyra Gittens, Class of 2021, represent Trinidad & Tobago in the Men’s 400-meter / Men’s 4 x 400-meter Relay and the Women’s Long Jump, respectively. Landon Victor, Class of 2018, will run in the Men’s Decathlon for Grenada, Charokee Young, Class of 2023, will run for Jamaica in the 4 x 400-meter Relay Mixed and Yasser Mohamed Triki will represent Algeria in the Men’s Triple Jump. Emmanuel Yeboah rounds out this list, running in the Men’s 4 x 100-meter Relay for Ghana.
Swimming & Diving will also feature its fair share of Aggies, with nine competing in Tokyo. Alias Kalonji, Class of 2019, and Beryl Gastaldello, Class of 2018, represent France, competing in the Women’s 10-meter Platform and the Women’s 100-meter Backstroke, respectively. Alia Atkinson, Class of 2010, will swim in the Women’s 100-meter Breaststroke for Jamaica, Tonga will be represented by Amini Fonua, Class of 2012, in the Men’s 100-meter Breaststroke and McKenna de Bever, Class of 2019, will swim for Peru in both the Women’s 100m Backstroke and the Women’s 200-meter Individual Medley. Mexico’s Angel Martinez, Class of 2017, will fight for a top spot in the Men’s 200-meter Individual Medley, and Canada’s Sydney Pickrem, Class of 2019, will swim in three different events, including the Women’s 200-meter Breaststroke, the Women’s 200-meter Individual Medley and the Women’s 400-meter Individual Medley.
The youngest Aggies represented in this year’s Olympics, Israel’s Aviv Barzelay, Class of 2025, and Munzy Kabbara, Class of 2025, of Lebanon, will both compete in the Swimming & Diving events as well. Barzelay will make her Olympic debut in the Women’s 200-meter Backstroke, and Kabbara will compete in the Men’s 200-meter Individual Medley.
Basketball will feature Khris Middleton, Class of 2013, representing the U.S. on the men’s team, and Nigeria’s Adaora Elonu, Class of 2012, will compete for the its women’s team.
Three other sports will spotlight Aggies, including golf, softball and tennis. On the golf course, Adria Arnaus, Class of 2016, will represent Spain in the Men’s Individual Stroke Play. Mexico’s Victoria Vidales, Class of 2018, will compete on her country’s softball team. Austin Krajicek, Class of 2011, closes out the list, playing in tennis’s Men’s Doubles for the U.S.
In addition to the 26 Aggies competing, another will be present in Tokyo – Texas A&M Swimming and Diving Director of Operations Alex Dawson, Class of 2006, managing the U.S. Swim Team.
More information can be found on each of the athletes here, including their competition schedules and subsequent results.
