Texas A&M softball opened the 2020 season with a win and a loss on the first day of the Aggie Classic.
A&M notched the victory in game one 2-0 and suffered a 7-2 loss in game two.
The first five innings of game one went scoreless. Freshman infielder Jourdyn Campbell posted the first hit for the Aggies’ 2020 season in the bottom of the fifth. Aggie sophomore pitcher Makinzy Herzog completed a shutout for the rest of the game, with UT Arlington never being able to get on the board.
Sophomore utility player Meagan Smith kicked off scoring for the Aggies with a two-run homer, which Smith said she was not expecting.
“I knew it was going to land,” Smith said. “I just didn’t know it was going to land over the fence, so that was a nice surprise.”
The Aggie offense could not find their rhythm in game two as the Mavericks took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second.
Though Smith responded with another homerun in the bottom of the second to make it 4-1, UT-Arlington added two runs in the third. The Aggies answered by making the score 6-2 with a homer from sophomore pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog.
Throughout the innings. the Aggies made numerous errors, many of which were missed catches. The Mavericks earned one more run in the top of the fourth, but both teams remained scoreless the rest of the game, giving UT-Arlington the 7-2 victory.
A&M coach Jo Evans said she was not happy with the catching mistakes that were made in the second game.
“Simple catch and throw plays,” Evans said. “Obviously we’ve got to tighten that up… I thought we showed a lack of maturity there.”
