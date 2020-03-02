With a 10-6 record against conference opponents in the regular season, No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball earned the No. 4 seed for the SEC Tournament, the league announced on Sunday.
Along with the seeding comes A&M’s second consecutive double-bye heading into the tournament, automatically qualifying the Aggies for the quarterfinals.
The Aggies will take on either Auburn, Vanderbilt or No. 5 Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. on March 6. The winner of the Auburn-Vanderbilt match will then play Arkansas, with the winner of that game set to face A&M.
The Aggies are coming off two consecutive losses to conference opponents after they fell to No. 1 South Carolina 60-52 and Alabama 76-63.
The Aggies’ 10 conference wins this season marks the third consecutive year that they’ve earned double-digit victories in the SEC.
A&M started off SEC play with two consecutive wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss, but an ankle injury sustained during the LSU game on Jan. 9 forced junior All-American guard Chennedy Carter to miss seven games. During that span, the Aggies went 4-4.
The last time the team was the No. 4 seed was in 2013, when the Aggies won the SEC Tournament.
A&M is seeded behind No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Mississippi State and No. 3 Kentucky.
