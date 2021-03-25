Texas A&M women’s golf showed glimpses of just how good it can be during the final round of the three-day Liz Murphey Collegiate.
The Aggies finished Sunday with the second-lowest team score of the third round at 297, their best single-round score of the spring. The chance to continue the momentum will come in two weeks at the Tiger Golf Classic, the final regular season match before the SEC Championship competition starts April 14.
The turnaround came after the Aggies suffered a season-worst score of 322 on Day 2. A&M coach Andrea Gaston said the comeback was important to the team.
“It was nice to see our team play better today and manage similar conditions from yesterday,” Gaston said. “One day doesn’t make a tournament, but it shows our team that we can compete with the better teams.”
All four of A&M’s lowest individual rounds came during the final day of the tournament, with senior Courtney Dow (77-76-72—225) leading the way in each round. Dow was confident about par 5s going into the tournament, and she proved why by tying for eighth best on par 5s at 4-under, including an eagle on the seventh hole.
Ava Schwienteck (77-84-74—235) rallied back after an abysmal 12-over second day to shoot her second best round of the season. Schwienteck scored a 2-over 74 in round three, logging 12 pars and finishing tied for 60th.
Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (77-79-81—237) and Brooke Tyree (77-86-75—238) ended the tournament at 68th and 75th respectively. Amber Park (82-83-76—241) finished tied for 80th.
The Aggies are starting to turn it three weeks out from the SEC Championship. The last stop is at LSU before making a run for a title at Greyston in Hoover, Alabama.
“We need to build some momentum and prepare for another difficult track in a couple of weeks at LSU,” Gaston said. “Hopefully this will give our team some confidence.”
The Aggies are scheduled to compete in Baton Rouge at the Tiger Golf Classic April 6-7.
