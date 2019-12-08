The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams began the 2019-20 season with 10 individual victories in the Reveille Invitational on Saturday.
The men’s and women’s teams were victorious in the high jump, 200-meter dash, and the 1,000-meter run.
Winning for the men’s side in each event were Jake Lambert with a 6-8 ¼ jump, Lance Broome with a 21.48 finishing time and Carlton Orange with a 2:24.96 finishing time. Tyra Gittens, Rachel Hall and Jean Jenkins put up points for the women, with Gittens’ 5-11 1/2 high jump, Hall’s 200-meter time of 24:35 and Jenkins’ 1,000-meter time of 2:52.90.
The women also won the long jump competition with Deborah Acquah placing first with a 20-1 ¾ jump. Along with winning the long jump, the women’s team earned first place in the 4x400 relay, which consisted of Jania Martin, Amber Ivy, Cherokee Young and Tierra Robinson-Jones, with a time of 3:36.53
The men’s team won the shot put competition with a 16.13-meter throw. The men’s team also won the 60-meter hurdles with Andre Turay’s run of 7.99.
A&M coach Pat Henry said this competition is indicative of the work they’ve put into over the past 14 weeks to gauge where they as they begin the season.
“Today was about getting on the runway, or the ring, or the track, and just evaluating yourself. 'Let's see where we are after 14 weeks of training.' We got to see some other people in competition today, so that makes it a positive day. I saw some really good things happen today” Henry told 12thman.com. “We look at the season as a ladder. This is the first step on the ladder. We took a step and we'll try to get to step two the next time we get on the track.”
The Aggies continue action at the Ted Nelson Invitational on Jan. 17-18 at the Gillman Indoor Track Stadium.
