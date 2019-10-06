After defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 11-4 on Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 10 Fresno State 11-9 at the Student Horse Center in Fresno, California.
The Aggies took an early 3-2 lead after Horsemanship. To start out the event, senior Ashley Davidson gave A&M a 75.5-75 victory over the Bulldogs’ sophomore Kameron Thorn. Senior Katie Conklin then gave the Aggies another victory for this event, beating freshman Alex Krebs 74.5-58. Sophomore Hayley Riddle closed out the event for the Aggies by beating freshman Hannah Way 76-74.
The Bulldogs won the Fences event 3-2, which tied the meet at 6 for the break. Sophomores Grace Boston and Haley Redifer earned points for the Aggies in this event.
During the Flat event, the Aggies came back and reclaimed the lead. Junior Rhian Murphy, sophomore Nicole Leonard and junior Caroline Dance recorded victories for the Aggies. Dance defeated sophomore Cecily Hayes 83-77 and was named Most Outstanding Player.
The Aggies recorded only one point during Reining, which was earned by senior Courtney Yohey as she defeated her opponent 70-69.5.
Texas A&M will face off against Georgia on October 25 at 10 a.m. at the UGA Equestrian Complex.
